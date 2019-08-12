Wells Adams, BIP Bartender: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 is underway, and many Bachelor Nation alums have returned to the franchise for another chance at love. Fan-favorite Wells Adams is back in Paradise this season, but not as a contestant. Wells, once again, is the reality show’s on-site bartender and unofficial therapist for the contestants as they navigate relationships and drama throughout the season.

Here’s what you need to know about Wells Adams:

1. He Is Engaged to ‘Modern Family’ Actress Sarah Hyland

Wells and Sarah Hyland, best known as Hayley Dunphy on Modern Family, announced their engagement on July 16, 2019. Wells shared a video of the proposal on Instagram, writing in the caption “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.” On her own Instagram, Hyland shared photos from the proposal and wrote “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.”

Sarah made her relationship with Wells Instagram-official in November 2017. According to People, the couple started back-and-forth banter on Twitter after Hyland watched Wells on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and became a fan.

2. He Is a Radio DJ & Hosts a Podcast

Wells was introduced as a radio DJ to the Bachelor fandom, and continues to maintain his career in the music world. Even though Wells moved out of Nashville to live with Sarah in Los Angeles, he is still listed as a host for iHeartRadio’s 1059 The Rock Nashville.

Now, he co-hosts a podcast called “Your Favorite Thing” with Brandi Cyrus. Many of their episodes focus on their respective relationships, the latest Bachelor Nation drama, and, as the podcast title suggests, their other “favorite things.”

3. He First Appeared on Jojo’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Wells was first introduced to Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Jojo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette. His sweet and humorous personality made him an early fan-favorite, but he was eliminated in week 6 after struggling to form a deeper connection with Fletcher. Wells returned to the franchise that summer as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise, but ultimately found love off-screen with Hyland. Nevertheless, he has maintained many of his friendships with fellow Bachelor Nation alums, and his lasting involvement in Bachelor in Paradise shows that the producers are as big a fan of Adams as the show’s viewers.

In his Bachelorette cast bio, Adams said his “ultimate date” would be “really good tacos, a great live band, a walk around the city, and wine and cheese on my front porch as Otis Redding plays on my turn table.” He also said his best attributes are “competitiveness, wit, honesty.”

4. His Social Media Presence Has Earned Him a Number of Sponsorships

Wells Adams has risen to celebrity status as a Bachelor Nation alum and Sarah Hyland’s other half, so it is no surprise that he has 1 million followers on Instagram. As a result, he has amassed a number of impressive sponsorships and paid partnerships with major brands and businesses including McDonald’s, Miller Lite, Tropicana, and Bumble.

5. He Is a Dog Lover & Volunteers With Local Shelters

Wells often shares photos on social media with his bloodhound Carl (whom he refers to as his best friend). Sarah told Us Weekly that when Wells and Carl moved in with her and her dog Boo, “The dogs are amazing. There’s a little bit of, like, a power struggle with [my dog] Boo and [Adams’ dog] Carl ‘cause they’re both big dogs. But, like, Boo is more of a predominantly alpha personality, whereas Carl’s just an alpha-size dog. But they’re having so much fun playing and it’s really amazing to see Boo finally get to play with a dog his size.”

In addition to being a pet parent, Wells also volunteers with local animal shelters, using his social media popular to help spread awareness about some of his favorite shelters and even find some of the dogs in those shelters forever homes.