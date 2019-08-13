What Happened on Bachelor In Paradise Tonight? 8/13/2019 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 aired Tuesday, August 13 at 8/7c on ABC. The episode picked up where the previous night’s cliff hanger left off, and the drama continued through the entirety of the episode.

According to TV Guide, the official synopsis for episode 4 reads “Hannah G shares a revelation that may topple her relationship with one of her suitors. Demi finds it challenging to move forward with Derek.”

BEWARE OF SPOILERS and STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up on season 6 episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and do not want to know what happened. This episode will be updated live as the episode airs.

At the end of episode 3, Dylan tried to confront Hannah and Blake about their relationship while their castmates took turns accusing Hannah of creating the love triangle in the first place. Episode 4 picked up where that drama left off, with Dylan, Hannah, and Blake navigating the previous night’s awkwardness and Cam continuing to sulk over Caelynn’s date with Mike.

Demi pulled Katie aside to open up about wanting to pursue things with Derek, but feeling conflicted because of the relationship she had before the show. Demi talked about the struggles she’s faced coming out about her sexuality, too, and expressed that she wants to be 100% herself.