What Happened to Cody Orlove? Was He Missing?

If you’ve been seeing news or rumors about Cody Orlove and are wondering what happened to him, read on for the latest updates. The TikTok celebrity disappeared from social media and friends and family were worried about him, but now he’s home and safe, according to his Instagram account.

Cody Orlove Went Missing After His 18th Birthday

Shortly after celebrating his 18th birthday on August 17, 2019, Cody Orlove went missing. His friend and ex-girlfriend Zoe Laverne posted on her Instagram that he was missing and she was worried about him. They had been dating until a recent breakup in March 2019, but remained friends. First, she posted a video on her Instagram story worried about his safety. The video was captured by people on social media and shared on Twitter.

In her emotional video, she said she woke up and Orlove was gone and she thought he had changed his number too. People on social media told others to message Laverne or Orlove’s sister if they had information on where he was.

She said she was so worried that she contacted the police, setting off hashtags and social media posts from fans who were worried about Orlove’s safety.

She thanked people for their concern.

But she also called out people who thought she was making up the whole thing.

And she said she was wearing #redforcody to show how much she missed him.

Her messages set off a bunch of worried tweets from fans who wondered where Orlove was.

Cody orlove a family member and friend to everyone took off in the middle of the night last night on him 18th birthday leaving nothing apart from family,friends,fans worried sick about him 😭😭💖💖🌏🌏

We miss you so so so much 💗 — mia rutter (@x_miaxlouise_x) August 19, 2019

Who ever knows who Cody orlove is he has gone missing in the middle of the night and took his clothes and car and changed his number if Cody ever sees this we really want you back you have got fans ,family and friends worried sick please come home we need this kid home we love u — Tiah (@XO_tiahg_OX) August 19, 2019

Cody Orlove is missing. friends woke up to his car, clothes, and bag gone. pic.twitter.com/Voomvyundd — @eblastdaily (@AdorableNiches) August 19, 2019

His sister Alexa Orlove confirmed on her Instagram story that he had left.

She wrote: “Yes, I know that Cody left, and hasn’t came back. he’s 18, he can leave now. hopefully he’s just going through something, and will come back. I don’t know that much. but, we weren’t going to put this on social media, but zoe had a breakdown, and now it’s everywhere. we’re looking for him. not that much that we can do.”

Later Alexa Orlove posted on Instagram about Laverne’s #RedforCody hashtag, also asking him to come back home.

Cody Orlove Has Returned to Social Media Today

Today, Cody Orlove resurfaced. He posted on his Instagram story that he’s back home and everything is OK. You can see the screenshot above. He didn’t go into detail about where he went. He simply wrote: “I’m home, I’m okay.”

He also posted an Instagram story and TikTokm video showing himself at his home:

It’s unclear just where he was or what he was doing. But it’s clear that he’s OK now. On Twitter, people are posting their relief while others are wondering how much of what they read was true. What we can say is that Alexa Orlove, Zoe Laverne, and Cody Orlove have all acknowledged on Instagram that he was gone. But now he’s back and he’s OK.

the girl always overreacts — dessii 🇯🇲 ◉ (@jamaicanbabiee) August 20, 2019

So if you’re seeing posts about Cody Orlove and are wondering what happened to him, that’s the quick summary. He left right after his 18th birthday for a couple of days and didn’t contact family or friends. He hasn’t yet explained why he left, but likely will in the near future. Now he’s back and he says that he’s OK.

