What Is Cornelia Street? Taylor Swift Named a Song After It

Taylor Swift released the official tracklist for her seventh studio album, Lover, on August 16. The upcoming album will release on August 23 and includes 18 tracks, one of which is mysteriously titled Cornelia Street.

Cornelia Street will be the ninth song on the album, according to Swift. And fans have offered up a number of interesting theories regarding what type of significance this street holds, if it is in fact a real place.

The other singles that have held the place of track number nine in previous Swift albums include: You’re Not Sorry, Enchanted, Wildest Dreams, Stay Stay Stay, Should’ve Said No, and Getaway Car.

Here are all of the theories around the most mysterious track on Lover:

Swift & Boyfriend Alwyn Have a Cornelia Street Connection

Swift has left a number of Easter eggs in her music related to her multi-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. Some fans have speculated that Cornelia Street is connected to their relationship in some way.

A particularly sleuthy fan did some research and found a Cornelia Street in the town where Swift went to high school, as well as in London, and in New York. Of course, Swift has a different connection to all of those places.

so…. Cornelia Street really is about Joe Alwyn pic.twitter.com/udLmQTfACd — vee (@soitfuckingoes) August 16, 2019

Other fans have speculated that there’s a bigger connection to the Cornelia Street in North London than anything else, because Alwyn grew up in North London. As a result, it’s likely that Swift has spent a good amount of time in the area.

Cornelia Street Is Connected to Swift’s Time in New York

so i looked up cornelia street and there’s one where she went to high school, a cornelia street cafe in ny, and a cornelia street in london so where do we go from here pic.twitter.com/Ouu8tjyp9h — isabella | 20 (@forthebests) August 16, 2019

Many fans who claim to have gone to the Secret Sessions claim that Cornelia Street is definitely connected to Swift’s time in New York City. After all, Swift rented an apartment on Cornelia Street.

One fan made a big connection back to Reputation, tweeting, “Did she really take a Getaway Car to Cornelia Street?!!!”

This would certainly be a romantic twist, as Getaway Car is all about Swift running away from a failed relationship.

It’s worth noting that the Cornelia Street Cafe was a well-known music spot in New York City that recently closed. It’s fully possible that Swift has spent intimate time there, or even performed to a small audience there in the past.

The Cornelia Street Cafe–where Suzanne Vega tried out her early songs, where Gene McCarthy read his poetry–is closing. The rent is 77 times higher than when it opened 42 years ago. https://t.co/sDh39T41j8 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) January 5, 2019

Still other fans have noticed that the street Swift walks down in the music video for ME! looks quite a bit like the Cornelia Street in New York City.

“Ok but this scene in the ME! music video is a total Easter egg for Cornelia Street!!” one user tweeted. “It looks so similar to the street in NYC.”