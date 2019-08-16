Tim Rosenman, Whitney Port’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Rosenman is “The Hills: New Beginnings” star Whitney Port’s husband. The couple was married on November 7, 2015, having first started dating in 2012. Rosenman had been a producer on “The Hills” spinoff, “The City.” The couple has one son, Sonny Sanford, 2, together.

In August 2019, Whitney Port, 34, caused a stir after admitting in an episode of her podcast, “With Whit,” that she turned down the chance to have a one night stand with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2009. Speaking to a friend, Andrea Cuttler, Port said, “I was too nervous. I had never had a one-night stand. I didn’t want to be with him alone. … I was way too nervous to do it and then I lost my chance and it’s really one of my bigger regrets in life… He never spoke to me again.”

Port said that after texting for a while and meeting up, DiCaprio, 44, invited the reality star to his home but she refused.

1. Rosenman & Port Were Married in Palm Springs

Rosenman and Port were married in Palm Springs in November 2015. The pair wrote their own vows, had cocktails named after their pet names for each other and their wedding included a bread bar, Port told Green Wedding Shoes. The couple’s rehearsal dinner took place at a bowling alley because, as Port says, “Timmy loves to bowl!”

During the same interview, Port spoke about her favorite moment from the wedding saying, “Definitely our ceremony. Saying our vows to each other was the most vivid moment for all of us. It was as if no one else was there. There was also a cloud formation in the sky as everyone arrived that said I <3 you. Not planned!!" The wedding was coordinated by Port's sister, Ashley.

Speaking about the wedding to US Weekly about their ceremony, Port said, “It’s such a great feeling! We finally get to stop saying fiancé and be husband and wife! We really always knew we would end up together and now we can start a new amazing chapter in our lives. The wedding was everything we hoped it would be and we’ll cherish the memories for the rest of our lives.”

When asked what she would have done differently, Port later said that the couple should have gotten a few more heaters as it got “chilly that night.”

2. Port Has Said in the Past that Her Miscarriage Brought Them Closer Together

During the same podcast episode where Port revealed her interaction with Leonardo DiCaprio, Port revealed that her July 2019 miscarriage had helped to bring her and Rosenman closer together. Port said in the episode, “It forced us … to have these conversations that we wouldn’t necessarily sit down for so long and have. It’s been really amazing. It’s, like, a good bonding experience for us.”

In July 2019, Rosenman said in an Instagram post, “This is really hard for me to write. Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme… from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being.”

3. The Couple Purchased a $1.5 Million Home in 2017

Rosenman and Port bought a $1.5 million home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles in June 2017, according to Trulia. The home is described as a 2,400 square-foot “ranch-style” home. The building was first built in 1953.

Port told Architecutral Digest about her initial feelings on the house saying, “I was six months’ pregnant when I saw this house. I wasn’t 100 percent sold on it. I knew that it had a lot of potential, but being so pregnant, I was very scared for all the work that we had to do. And then a week later I looked and saw that it had sold. I kept my eye on it and saw that it fell out of escrow and then immediately pounced on it.”

4. Rosenman’s Sister Is Married to Millionaire Investor Mo Koyfman

Rosenman’s sister, Hillary, a shoe designer in her own right, is married to millionaire investor Mo Koyfman. The couple married in Manchester, Vermont, in the fall of 2012. Observer.com reported that Koyfman had his bachelor party in Iceland alongside actress Alison Williams’ husband Ricky Van Veen. At the time, Koyfman was a general partner at Spark Capital.

5. Port Said She Asked Rosenman for His Phone Number When They First Met

Port has said in previous interviews that upon meeting Rosenman, an associate producer on “The Hills,” she had ask for his phone number in order to get the ball rolling.

