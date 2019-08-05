Who Died in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Episode 8 Finale? Live Updates

The Internet has been full of rumors about who might die in Euphoria’s Season 1 finale on HBO. And now that we’re here, we’re going to share the results live as the episode airs. This post will have major spoilers for Episode 8, updated live.

Leading up to tonight, fans have had a lot of theories about who might die. Some thought Jules’ days were numbered from the moment Nate saw her. Some thought Nate would be the one to go since he’s been triggering everyone right and left, threatening them, and sending innocent people to jail. Others think Rue has been speaking beyond the grave all this time. But it’s all conjecture. It’s possible no one will die tonight.

We start out by learning that Rue had a kidney infection and now she’s in the hospital. She’s turned over a new leaf and refused the Vicodin they offered her. WOW. Oh wait… Now she’s asking for Roxicet. OK, never mind. The good news is she has NOT died from the kidney infection, so it looks like we’re in the clear so far.

Jules tells Rue the truth, but now she’s different, Rue observes. Jules is still on a high from her encounter with Anna, and Rue seems not jealous in the least.

And later we get a fantasy scene from Rue imagining herself killing Nate and setting him on fire, about 10 minutes into the episode. So Nate died in a fantasy, but no one has died in the episode yet.

But Fezco is planning something big and he’s got his gun with him. So that makes me nervous. But it looks like he’s going after Mouse, not Nate. Interesting turn.

Everyone is dancing passive-aggressively and not enjoying the winter formal much. But as of about 30 minutes into the episode, no one has died yet.

Then Nate and Rue have a talk outside the formal, and both survive that talk too. At 36 minutes in, everyone is still alive.

After the big football game, Cal and Nate have a big fight but Cal gets the upper hand. He leaves Nate screaming and yelling, hitting his head against the ground in some bizarre teenage tantrum.

Then in a very dark scene, Fezco tries to rob the man that Mouse got drugs from, after following Mouse to his house. But the man tries to fight back and grabs a gun. He won’t give up and Fezco beats him while the man’s son watches. We don’t know for certain, but I’m going to guess the man was killed by Fezco. However, they leave us with a question on whether the man died or was just beaten up really badly. We don’t know his name, but he’s the doctor that Mouse was getting drugs from, according to how the scene looked.

We’ll update this post live as the episode airs and let you know if anyone dies. It will be updated in chronological order, so scroll to the end to see the latest updates.

…More to come.