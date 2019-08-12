Who Gets Into Fights on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ This Week?

Bachelor in Paradise, one of several “Bachelor Nation” spinoffs, airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC. We’re only two episodes in, and things are already starting to heat up, with plenty of drama, feuds and fights unfolding between the cast.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “The nine women who survived the rose ceremony await the arrival of new men on the beach; a newcomer sweeps Caelynn off her feet; Dylan and Blake face off over Hannah G.”

Tonight’s episode 3 promises an intense fight between a few of the guys. So what goes down? Who starts swinging? Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode, but first, this is your MAJOR BIP SPOILER WARNING! If you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk.

According to “Bachelor Nation” blogger Reality Steve, Christian Estrada and Jordan Kimball are both eliminated during the cocktail party after they are involved in a fist fight over Nicole Lopez-Alvar and a pinata.

“During the cocktail party of this episode, Christian and Nicole are off by themselves talking and he brought a pinata,” Reality Steve writes in his episode-by-episode spoilers. “Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him. Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two, and after a while, Chris Harrison says they both have to leave the show. You saw a clip of how this goes down on the promo that ran last night.”

After the fight is broken up and both Jordan and Christian are given a chance to cool down, they both get sent home and aren’t allowed to attend the rose ceremony.

Cam Ayala, Kevin Fortenberry, and Wills Reid are also sent home after none of them receive roses during the final rose ceremony. Additionally, Onyeka Ehie eliminates herself after she decides that she hasn’t made a connection with any of her male co-stars. She voluntarily walks off after deciding not to award a rose to anyone.

Heading into Tuesday’s episode, the eight women that remain are Demi, Caelynn, Hannah, Nicole, Katie, Sydney, Tayshia, and Kristina. Derek, Dean, Dylan, Clay, Chris, Mike, JPJ, and Blake made it through to Tuesday’s episode as well, and four additional women will be entering paradise: Tahzjuan Hawkins, Haley Ferguson, Jen Saviano, and Caitlin Clemmens.

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC to catch the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs for the rest of the summer.

