Does Anyone Get Married on BIP This Season?

A new season of Bachelor In Paradise is here, and this season will bring with it tears, fighting, and, as always, a few engagements.

Fans count down the days for BIP to return each summer, and this year will prove to be one of the wildest yet, with three total engagements, according to Reality Steve. Who ties the knot? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin

Dylan and Hannah are no doubt one of the cutest couples to get together in paradise. In a recent interview with ET’s Lauren Zima earlier this month, Barbour shared, “Hannah G. is unbelievable. I mean, she’s obviously just beautiful. And I think it’s unfortunate we didn’t get to see her personality [on The Bachelor] and I’m excited to just… I’m excited for everyone to see kinda what the energy is like… I’m very excited to meet Hannah G. Very excited to spend some time with her.”

He then teased the audience, “Am I allowed to say [how serious it gets]?… Hopefully things get really serious in paradise. Listen I think it’s going to be an unbelievable experience, and I think everyone’s gonna get to see something of me and a part of me that not everybody does get to see.”

While they’re not allowed to publicly announce that they’re together, the pair have been ‘liking’ one another’s Instagram posts, suggesting they’re still going strong since filming stopped.

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski

The previews for this season tease a very unhappy Katie Morton, crying and saying things like, “I’m not here for the drama.” But based on Reality Steve’s predictions, it all works out for Morton when she engaged to Chris Bukowski.

Who?

Some of you may have forgotten about Bukowski– he joined Bachelor Nation in 2012 and ‘retired’ from the show for a while. In total, Chris has been a part of six different Bachelor shows, including Bachelor Pad, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. Seems he’s finally found his one true love.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty

This season on the show, Demi comes out as bisexual and announces that she’s dating a woman named Kristian Haggerty. Well, things obviously go well for the couple because at the end of BIP, the two get engaged.

What do we know about Haggerty? She is a model and actress and graduated from Stetson University. According to her LinkedIn, she works as a sales consultant at LightWork Software, before which she was a sales consultant at Perryman & Associates.

TV Insider reveals that the two met thanks to fellow Bachelor contestant Catherine Agro. The outlet also reports that before bringing Kristian onto BIP, they asked Demi if she thought it would be ok. She agreed and then Haggerty was invited.

Be sure to tune into a new season of Bachelor In Paradise tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.