‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale Cast: John Dutton’s Dad (Dabney Coleman) Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

If you’re watching the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network, you may notice a new cast member shown in flashbacks. We finally get to meet John Dutton’s dad, John Dutton, Sr. He’s played by Dabney Coleman.

Prepare for some tissues, because this sneak peek of Kevin Costner’s scene with Dabney Coleman playing John Dutton’s father is already bringing tears to my eyes.

In the scene, Dutton Sr. talks about how John’s going to miss “what I was a long time ago.” He says that at his age, he misses being young and being able to “see the look of wonder in your grandchildren’s eyes.”

But then he says that he misses John’s mother. Sadly, John followed in his father’s footsteps in that respect, losing his wife while he still had years ahead of him.

We also learn in that sneak peek that John had a brother who has already died, and his dad missed his brother terribly.

His dad lived to be in his 90s, it seems from the clip above. The scene of the two hugging and watching the beautiful landscape tugged at my heart.

This is the first time we got to see John Dutton’s father, played by Dabney Coleman, and it’s a flashback scene that viewers won’t soon forget.

Dabney Coleman is a prolific and beloved actor. He was born in 1932 and is now 87 years old. And he’s still appearing on shows even beyond Yellowstone. Just this year, he’s appeared on For the People, NCIS, and Aly & AJ: Star Maps.

My favorite guest star of all time!! #DabneyColeman #ForThePeopleAbc We developed a close relationship and we now get dinner about once a month. pic.twitter.com/TLi8UlLXkW — Jasmin Savoy Brown (@jasminsavoy) April 5, 2019

His other recent appearances, according to IMDB, include Rules Don’t Apply and Ray Donovan.

The Best Films Of Dabney Coleman – https://t.co/nchswAXJXF — Wonderful Famous People! (@TheListguy1) August 21, 2019

From 2010 to 2011, Coleman was in 24 episodes of Boardwalk Empire, playing Commodore Louis Kaestner. He also had an appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2007. Also in 2007, he appeared in six episodes of Heartland where he played Dr. Bart Jacobs. He played Jack Atwell/Bill rose in 2006 on Courting Alex, and portrayed Burton in 67 episodes of The Guardian. In 2003, he was the grandfather in the movie Where the Red Fern Grows. His other credits include The Climb, The Zeta Project, Recess Christmas, Kiss My Act, How to Marry a Billionaire: A Christmas Tale, Taken, Must Be Santa, Recess (Principal Peter Prickly), Inspector Gadget, Giving It Up, Exiled, Target Earth, Jumanji the TV series, Madman of the People (Jack), Drexell’s Class (Otis), Columbo, The Slap Maxwell Story (Slap Maxwell for 22 episodes in the late 1980s), Fresno (Tyler), Buffalo Bill, Barnaby Jones, Apple Pie, Quincy ME, The FBI (seven episodes in the 1960s), That Girl (Dr. Leon Bessemer in 1966), The Fugitive (Steve in 1964-1966), and so much more.

Some people remember him best from his role on 9 to 5.

God Dabney Coleman in 9 TO 5 pic.twitter.com/WVVwpgAST0 — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 12, 2019

#Stonegasmoviechallenge2019

Day 3- Favorite Dabney Coleman Movie 9 to 5 pic.twitter.com/tf3FtQ3XQd — Tom Munguia (@Iampolynikes) January 5, 2019

You might also remember him from War Games.

Happy 82nd Birthday to actor Dabney Coleman, seen here with Matthew Broderick from WAR GAMES. pic.twitter.com/v9zepTdC2A — Vicky King (@TresVicky) January 3, 2014

He’s a prolific actor.

Bunch of us standing in during rehearsal with Dabney Coleman in 1987. pic.twitter.com/EENMX3KGNH — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) February 13, 2015

Happy Dabney Coleman Day! Getting his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. via @wofstargirl pic.twitter.com/faBtVCMZ0S — Campbell Glennie (@campbellglennie) November 6, 2014

I already bought frames in anticipation of my winning bid on these Dabney Coleman photos pic.twitter.com/CX1iKenPeh — David King (@reliablecomics) November 1, 2014

Because somebody will want to know this — Dabney Coleman in SHORT TIME released on this day in 1990. pic.twitter.com/53vRsBfN6j — Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) May 5, 2014

Do you remember him from Where the Heart Is in 1990?

Dabney Coleman, Uma Thurman & Christopher Plummer in John Boorman's WHERE THE HEART IS released on this day in 1990. pic.twitter.com/OHXhqB0tdm — Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) February 23, 2014

Retweet if you miss Dabney Coleman. pic.twitter.com/RQUbWvyB — Jimmy (@KeefLives) November 3, 2011

Dabney Coleman is an acting legend, and Yellowstone is lucky to have him playing John Dutton, Sr. tonight.

READ NEXT: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 9 Recap & Review