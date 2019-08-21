‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 9: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Yellowstone is back tonight and fans can’t wait to see what’s happening next with the Dutton family in their new war against the Beck brothers. Fans are looking forward to Season 2 Episode 9 of Yellowstone, which airs tonight on Paramount, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight live as it airs.

Yellowstone Episode 9 Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) On the West Coast, the episode airs at 10 p.m. Pacific., according to Paramount’s website.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s ninth episode tonight is airing on the Paramount Network.

To find what channel Paramount Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network. (Paramount Network is the new name for the channel that was once called Spike TV.)

Yellowstone Length: Many Yellowstone episodes have been a little longer than an hour this season, but tonight’s episode will actually be shorter. Tonight’s episode ends around 10:58 p.m. Eastern, a couple minutes early.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The main character, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen. His enemies have typically been Rainwater and Jenkins as they try to build a casino and hotel that will encroach on his land and perhaps even hurt his access to water. They’ve been warring for a long time, but now there’s a new enemy in town. Malcolm Beck is pushing his weight around against all three groups, and now they’re creating a tenuous alliance to fight back against a common enemy.

Tonight’s episode is called “Enemies By Monday.” The synopsis reads: “The Duttons find out that their squabble against the Becks have serious consequences; Beth rescues Monica from an uncomfortable situation.”

Let’s take a look back at the episodes we’ve seen so far. Episode 1, “A Thundering,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan and John Coveny. Episode 2, “New Beginnings,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan. Episode 3, “The Reek of Desperation,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Taylor Sheridan. Last week’s episode, “Only Devils Left,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan.

Episode 5, “Touching Your Enemy,” was written by John Coveny and Ian McCulloch and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by John Dahl. Episode 6, “Blood the Boy,” was written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by John Dahl. Episode 7, “Resurrection Day,” was written by John Coveny and Ian McCulloch and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by Ben Richardson. Episode 8, “Behind Us Only Grey, ” was written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by Ben Richardson.

The lineup this season is a little different from Season 1, where Taylor Sheridan directed all the episodes. He hasn’t directed any so far this season, but he’s still part of the writing team for every episode.

Yellowstone will have 10 episodes in this season. So tonight brings us just one episode away from the finale, which is way too soon for some fans. The good news is that the series has already been renewed for Season 3. And we know that Josh Holloway (who played Sawyer on Lost) will be joining the cast for Season 3. So great things are in store for the future of the show too.

