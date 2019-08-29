‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale Recap & Review: It’s Tough To Say Goodbye

Tonight is the tenth episode of Yellowstone Season 2 on the Paramount Network. Tonight’s finale brings Season 2 to a dramatic close. This is a live recap and review of “Sins of the Father.” This article will have spoilers for Season 2 Episode 10.

The description for tonight reads: “The feud with the Becks comes to a head as the Duttons scramble to save one of their own.” If you watched Episode 9, then you know the “one of their own” is John Dutton’s grandson Tate. Tate was kidnapped last week at the end of the episode.

And now we begin the review of tonight’s finale.

The episode begins with a dark, dreary night at the ranch. I thought they were going to jump straight into Tate’s story, but instead it’s a flashback of John with his dad, John Dutton, Sr. They’re taking a ride through the land together, their horses leading the way. They stop at a scenic spot overlooking the mountains. It’s beautiful but also haunting.

His father talks about what he used to be, how much he loved his grandchildren, and how he misses his wife and his other son who already passed away. His dad said he knew that when he was young, he used to steal a cookie every night. “I knew,” he said with a sweet chuckle that reminds me of my own dad. Ugh, I’m going to cry. :( Anyone else want to cry from this scene?

Dabney Coleman on #yellowstone. Best ever. Thank you Yellowstone. — Jennifer Stanley (@jlstanley2000) August 29, 2019

Flash to the present, and John is telling Rip that his life has been a long series of losing what he’s going to love, but he’s not going to lose this one.

OK, THAT gave me chills. Good opening Yellowstone.

But I still feel teary-eyed from that scene. Do you?

@Yellowstone John Dutton and his father…❤️😢❤️ What an opening scene to this episode… I can’t imagine what’s coming next…#Yellowstone #JohnDutton #KevinCostner ❤️ — 𝓓𝓪𝔀𝓷 𝓣𝓻𝓪𝓼𝓴 💜 (@MaineLukeFan) August 29, 2019

After the beautiful intro, Jenkins’ bodyguard is SHOT IN THE HEAD. I didn’t expect that scene. Talk about a roller coaster of emotions in five minutes.

Jenkins grabs his gun and hides in a closet. He’s ready but wants to avoid the firefight if he can. Oh no, the gunman sees him… Shoot first Jenkins! And he does. There was no other choice here. He has to engage in that firefight after all, but he comes out the winner (albeit a bit shot up.)

Kill or be killed #yellowstone — ThatClassyTXMom (@Call_Me_M) August 29, 2019

Oh no! There’s another gunman outside. Is Jenkins going to be killed? He shoots through Jenkins’ hand and hits him, leaving him lying on the ground. “This is America,” Jenkins stutters as blood pours out of his mouth. (I didn’t catch the rest of what he said.)

Back at John’s ranch, he’s telling his sons that this is going to be the end of them. “But we’re going to do it anyway.”

In the next scene, the sheriff arrives at Jenkins’ home. It looks like Jenkins’ body is lying outside his house, so he really did die. Yes, he’s lying on the ground, dead. Jenkins made it out of the Season 1 finale despite looking like he was being killed, but now he’s dead.

“Believe me now?” Dutton asks the sheriff. The sheriff says they have no way to hide this, and John asks him to keep it quiet a day if he can.

“If you’re gonna do this John, you’ve got to do it right,” the sheriff tells him. He needs a warrant and to make this about cattle in order to control the narrative, the sheriff advises him.

After the commercial break, we’re back at the Dutton Ranch. Kasey goes to visit Monica, who’s lying in bed heartbroken and barely able to face what’s happened to her son. Kayce promises her that they’ll get Tate back. She makes him promise to kill the person who took Tate when he does get Tate back. Kayce promises to kill both of them.

Monica’s not playing. They took her son and she wants the Becks to pay.

Monica what every mother would say to their husband if anyone took her child. #yellowstone — Karri Ann Anderson (@KarriAnnPikula) August 29, 2019

And now we see Malcolm Beck for the first time in this episode. He’s being pulled over by the sheriff’s men, but he seems unconcerned. Malcolm tells the sheriff that he has too many skeletons in his closet to take on Beck like this.

The sheriff tells him to pop his trunk. And Malcolm is pissed that the sheriff would dare to call him by his first name. OK, I’ve known people like this and they are messed up. Who cares if someone calls you by your first name? Ugh.

Beck tells his brother to get out of the house because the sheriff isn’t their friend anymore.

Back at the ranch, John Dutton makes a call to Rainwater.

“Things aren’t going well,” Rainwater says. “It’s always the innocent who pay most dearly for the things we men do.”

John tells him to stay on the reservation until this is done, because they’ll come for him like they did for Dan Jenkins. But Rainwater says he’s ready and he’s sending someone to John to help.

“On this, I stand with you,” Rainwater says. “I hope you find him and I hope he’s safe.”

Kayce shows up at the Becks’ home with a warrant, just like the sheriff suggested. I can tell that he was expecting to find his son Tate here. But the home is empty. Everyone’s cleared out.

Oh wait, no they’re not. Kayce finds Teal Beck sitting on the toilet and shoots him. He says that they’re at a beat-up house out of town. He’s been shot in the stomach and is bleeding out.

“Nobody ever fights back,” Beck says. “…I don’t want to die on a f****ing toilet,” he says, pleading. But Kayce says he promised his wife that he’d kill him and all he has his word.

#Yellowstone tv I promised my wife I’d kill you. All a man has is his word — TeresaGrace (@tepperson0101) August 29, 2019

He shoots and kills Becks’ brother. So who was Malcolm calling to warn about what happened? I thought it was his brother.

After the commercial break, we get a much-needed Beth and Rip scene. Rip’s feeding the horses and feeling helpless, but Beth tells him that no matter what they’re going through, the horses need to eat. She asks Rip to take a walk with her.

Beth has a letter from her dad about a change he’s making to the trust. My great-great-grandfather wanted all his sons on the ranch working toward the same goal and the dream survived until me, John wrote. He said his sons kept dying or quitting and he couldn’t keep the legacy.

But then… “I realized I have enough sons after all,” the letter continues.

Beth tells Rip that the ranch is his. John views Rip as one of his sons and is giving him a part of the ranch.

Wow. It’s about time.

RIP gets the nod #Yellowstone — Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) August 29, 2019

Rip is, understandably, overwhelmed with emotion. I love this scene and this plotline. Rip really deserves this. And it’s a much-needed moment of brightness in such an intense, dark episode.

“One day not too long ago, I realized that I have enough sons after all,” the letter said. Beth reads that part again and Rip is crying.

This better not mean Rip dies #Yellowstone — Rita Alaniz (@rizAbits) August 29, 2019

After the commercial break, the group is getting ready for battle. It’s a quiet scene, the calm before the battle.

A lot of Becks’ men are being shot during this battle, but I’m not sure specifically who. They’re at the house where they believe Beck is holding Tate.

They get to the back of the home and Tate doesn’t seem to be there.

“Where’s my son?” Kayce asks a creepy bald guy who’s just sitting there. “Do you know where my son is?”

The man says, “Sure do,” smiles, and shoots himself in the head.

WHAT? Well that was not helpful.

John Dutton chases down Malcolm Beck in the field and shoots him. “You deserve a lot worse than this, “John says. He shoots Malcolm in the hand while he lies on the ground in the grass, writhing in pain. Malcolm met his match, that’s for sure.

John says he’ll get Malcolm to the hospital if he tells him where Tate is.

“Scream until whatever makes you want to hurt a child to hurt me leaves you,” John says. It’s a great line.

This episode has me on the edge of my seat. Seriously, I’m not sure what to expect next.

Beck tells him that Tate is being held with someone in Montana, and gives John the name. Beck says he’ll never make it to a hospital and wants to die alone.

The last words we hear Beck saying are that he wishes he never met John Dutton.

After the commercial break, armed police arrive at the home where Beck said Tate was being kept. They shoot and kill the people inside the home without any hesitation.

At the back of the house, Tate is screaming and terrified. Oh my gosh that is heartbreaking. :( I never expected them to show Tate so heart-wrenchingly upset. Tate might be scarred from this.

Back at the Dutton ranch, Monica learns the good news and is thankful.

Then we cut to Beth walking outside of the ranch to visit Rip. The scenery is so absolutely beautiful. I can’t get over how beautiful it looks here.

Rip says he’ll be doing the same thing he did here at the ranch, only somewhere else. (Wait, why is he leaving? Did I miss something?)

John Dutton is crying outside the ranch, but his tears are happy tears. He was successful and finally didn’t lose someone he loved.

I’m going to miss this show.

