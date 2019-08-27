‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale Spoilers: See Photos, Trailers & Predictions

Are you ready for the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, airing on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 p.m. Eastern on Paramount? Here are the spoilers and details we know so far about what to expect during Episode 10.

Synopsis & Description for the Finale

Episode 10 of Yellowstone is called “Sins of the Father.” The description reads: “The feud with the Becks comes to a head as the Duttons scramble to save one of their own.” If you watched Episode 9, then you know the “one of their own” is John Dutton’s grandson Tate. Tate was kidnapped last week at the end of the episode.

New Photos & Other Finale Spoilers

Paramount Network has released photos for the finale.

The description for the photo below reveals that we’ll be seeing John Dutton Sr., John’s father, in a flashback. He’s played by Dabney Coleman.

A lot of questions remain about John’s past, and we’ll get some answers in the finale. It’s unclear why we’re going to see flashbacks of John’s dad in the finale and how that will play in with the rest of the plot. John’s dad hasn’t been mentioned much yet. In fact, most of the scenes from the past involved John’s wife or his children, not his parents. So this will open up some interesting possibilities in the plot.

We’ll also see the Duttons continue their war against the Becks, although this time with Tate missing, things are even more serious.

Rip and Beth will be getting closer in the finale. Beth is holding a serious grudge against Jamie over something that he did to her, and viewers think it involves Rip.

Of course, Rip will be playing a big role in what we hope is Tate’s rescue.

Fans are hoping that Tate will make it out alive tonight. They’re also hoping that we’ll get a revelation about just what it was that Jamie did to Beth all those years ago. Some fans think that maybe Jamie told John about her romance with Rip. Others think that maybe Beth was pregnant and Jamie did something that caused Beth to lose her child. There are a lot of theories floating around, but whatever happened between them was serious.

Monica will also have some type of breakdown over Tate’s disappearance. She just moved back into the ranch with Tate to fix things with Kayce and the two were talking about moving out. Now Tate is missing and it’s a given that Monica won’t be handling it well.

This sneak peek gives us a hint of what’s to come.

Monica looks understandably heartbroken while Kayce promises her that he’s going to get Tate back. She makes Kayce promise that he’ll kill the person who took Tate once he gets Tate back. Kayce promises to kill them both and Monica seems content with that answer. “They” refers to the Beck brothers, I’m sure.

For some reason you can’t find the promo on YouTube for the finale episode, but Reddit has it below. The embed isn’t allowing the playable video to show up, but you can click the link below to watch the trailer or click this link here.

First, the trailer shows Malcolm Beck threatening the sheriff. “Who do you think you are?” And the sheriff then tells John, “If you do this John, you’ve got to do it right.”

And we can hear Jenkins saying that it’s the innocent who pay for what men do. We see Rip walking into a cabin. This has to be on his search for Tate. Where is he?

And then there’s a clip of Monica making Kayce promise to kill Malcolm Beck. Then we see Kayce in his livestock agent uniform hunting for Tate. In the photo below, he’s entering someone’s house presumably looking for Tate while other agents try to hold him back. It looks like this house has a Confederate flag in the background and a map of the United States. Do you recognize it?

And John Dutton is seen here shooting at the ground with a school bus in the background. Could he be executing someone who is knocked out on the ground, maybe one of the Becks?

We’ll Get a Bit of a Cliffhanger, & We Know of One Character Who’s Definitely Surviving the Finale

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Denim Richards, who plays Colby on Yellowstone, said the finale will be shocking. “It’s going to be shocking, terrifying, and satisfying… I think that this season finale is going to be so wild and it’s going to be so crazy. But it’s going to be very satisfying at the same time.”

But, he added, there will be something that compels you to look forward to Season 3. He said: “You will also not be satisfied because then you have to wait until Season 3 to find out some of these other things that are going to be going on. So, it’s kind of a bittersweet thing, but I think it will be like I was saying before. I think it’s going to be just enough so you will be like ‘Okay, it was very intense but I also want more.'”

So it sounds like we’ll get some kind of cliffhanger ending for the finale. Maybe Tate’s disappearance will be resolved, but a new mystery will unfold.

And we do have a hint about who’s going to survive. Casting news for Season 3 revealed that Q’orianka Kilcher of The Alienist is joining the cast for Season 3. Kilcher will be playing a character named Angela Blue Thunder, who’s a political opponent of Rainwater, Deadline shared. So that tells us Rainwater will survive the finale (not that there was a big question of whether or not he would.)

Things are going to be intense during the finale of Yellowstone on Wednesday night. Are you ready?

