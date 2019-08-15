‘Yellowstone’ Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left in Season 2 After Tonight?

The eighth episode of Season 2 of Yellowstone is just now airing. How much longer do we have until the finale? Unfortunately, the finale is coming a lot sooner than most viewers want. After tonight’s episode airs, there are only two episodes left in Season 2.

Season 2 of Yellowstone only has 10 episodes scheduled. That means after tonight’s episode airs, we’ll only have two episodes left until the Season 2 finale. The finale will air on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.)

Here’s a look back at Season 2 so far:

Episode 1: A Thundering – June 19

Episode 2: New Beginnings – June 26

Episode 3: The Reek of Desperation – July 10

Episode 4: Only Devils Left – July 17

Episode 5: Touching Your Enemy – July 24

Episode 6: Blood the Boy – July 31

Episode 7: Resurrection Day – August 7

Episode 8: Behind Us Only Grey – August 14

Yellowstone has aired every consecutive Wednesday, only breaking for one week during the July 4 holiday week.

The last two episodes will be:

Episode 9: Enemies by Monday – August 21

Episode 10 Finale: Sins of the Father – August 28

A synopsis hasn’t been released yet for the finale, but the synopsis for August 21 on IMDb reads: “The Duttons gear up for a final fight with the Becks; Beth helps Monica out of an uncomfortable situation.”

The good news is that when Season 2 ends, we already know that Season 3 will be returning about a year later. The show has already been renewed by the Paramount Network. In fact, it was renewed before the second season even began. The first season of Yellowstone had an average of about 5.1 million viewers for every episode. Season 2 has seen great numbers too. Episode 7 averaged 5.4 million viewers after including delayed viewers who watched within three days of the show’s airing, Cinemablend reported. This gives the show top billing among cable series. The show is also at the top for the 18-49 demographic. Episode 2 had a 2.3 rating in that demographic and a 3.1 rating in the 25-54 age group. This makes the show the most-watched summer cable series, and it might possibly be the most-watched cable series all year by the time the year ends. This is great news and means the show has a good chance for an early Season 4 renewal when it returns for Season 3.

Great things are already in store for Season 3. Josh Holloway will be joining the cast in the third season. Holloway is known for his iconic role as Sawyer on Lost. He also recently played the lead on a post-apocalyptic TV series called Colony. In Season 3, he’ll be playing a character named Roarke Carter.

The Yellowstone series follows the family of John Dutton as they face attacks from all sides and wage a deadly war for control over the land. The show has layers upon layers of political intrigue and family drama, and it isn’t afraid to go very dark in certain episodes. On top of that, the show is filmed beautifully and some of the scenes are absolutely breathtaking. The beautiful cinematography, combined with a talented cast and a layered plot have helped make this show a standout among cable drama TV shows.

