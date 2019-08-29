‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Spoilers: Cast Details & Filming Photos

With Yellowstone Season 2 ending, fans are wondering just what to expect from Season 3. The show has already been renewed for a third season by the Paramount Network, so there’s a lot to look forward to. We have spoilers and filming details for you, so only read on if you’re OK with some spoilers about Season 3.

Kevin Costner Is Returning for a Third Season, Airing in the Summer of 2020

In town for filming of Season 3 of Yellowstone! Met Luke Grimes a couple weeks ago. — Jeremy (@Gr1zzB3ar) July 26, 2019

First, let’s get the most important details out of the way. Yellowstone has already been renewed and the announcement was made on the day that Season 2 premiered. In that same announcement, Paramount shared that Kevin Costner would be returning in his iconic role as John Dutton.

As for the return date, that will be a little less than a year from now. Season 1 of Yellowstone premiered on June 20, 2018, and the final episode aired on August 22, 2018. Season 2 of Yellowstone premiered on June 19, 2019 and the final episode aired on August 28, 2019. So although Paramount Network hasn’t announced the exact premiere date, it will likely be in late June 2020.

They’re Already Filming Season 3

The cast is already filming Season 3 of Yellowstone, so that’s exciting news for fans.

Yes! We're filming season 3 now! — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 15, 2019

The new season is filming again in Utah and Montana.

.@Film_Utah has announced four new projects set to be filmed in the state. Season 3 of 'Yellowstone' starring Kevin Costner, "Nine Days," "Home Turf," and "Christmas Project 2." the films The commission says the films will bring in 33-million-dollars and create over 860 jobs. pic.twitter.com/KgrkVJpQsT — KSL Newsradio (@kslnewsradio) June 14, 2019

Some people have seen filming signs in Park City, Utah.

Yeah, they're already filming season 3 in Park City, Utah. Seen the signs for "Y" at the studio at Quinn's junction just yesterday. — JW (@joeywright) June 19, 2019

Some fans have gotten glimpses of the filming for Season 3.

And others got to actually be on the set for Season 3. She mentioned in the comments that they saw Kayce on the set for Season 3, but didn’t get to meet him.

Rip is coming back!

In fact, they just finished filming Season 3 Episode 5, so they’re pretty far along in the series. Brad Garfield shared this post on Facebook. He’ll be starring as Boyd Nelson in Episode 5.

Q’orianka Kilcher Is Joining the Season 3 Cast as Rainwater’s Political Opponent

Q’orianka Kilcher discusses what it's like being an indigenous actress in Hollywood. https://t.co/BONOuaiEqi pic.twitter.com/W0cKcRrTFL — REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) January 13, 2018

According to Deadline, Q’orianka Kilcher of The Alienist is joining the cast for Season 3. She’s playing Angela Blue Thunder, a political opponent of Rainwater and a Native American. She’s a woman with “pain in her past” and “fury in her present.” She shows up, believing his management of the casino will be a catastrophe. She also has a personal vendetta of some sort against Rainwater.

In addition to The Alienist, some may remember Kilcher from her role on Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Jennifer Landon Is Joining as a New Wrangler, & Denim Richards Will be a Series Regular

'Yellowstone': Q'orianka Kilcher & Jennifer Landon To Recur On Season 3 So proud of my deliriously talented sister ⁦@TheJenLandon⁩ ❤️ https://t.co/6AiTceGAUs — christopher landon (@creetureshow) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Jennifer Landon will be joining as a new expert wrangler named Teeter, Deadline noted. I wonder if she’ll be replacing the Avery character, who had to leave the show unexpectedly?

Some may remember Landon for her role on As the World Turns, where she won three Daytime Emmys. She also starred on Animal Kingdom and Banshee.

Meanwhile, Denim Richards (who plays wrangler Colby), will be promoted to a series regular, Cinema Blend shared.

Josh Holloway Joins the Season 3 Cast

Excited to be working with this amazing group of artists, on my favorite show @Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/1eOaIUcczZ — Josh Holloway (@JoshHolloway) June 19, 2019

Josh Holloway, known for his starring role as Sawyer on Lost, will be joining the cast of Yellowstone in Season 3. He’ll play a character named Roarke Carter who’s a hedge fund manager with plans for Montana, Deadline shared. Holloway recently completed a starring role on USA’s post-apocalyptic drama Colony.

Karen Pittman Is Joining Season 3

We also know that Karen Pittman is joining Season 3, according to Deadline. You may remember her from Luke Cage or The Americans. She’ll be playing the role of Willa Hays, CEO of Metro Capital. She’s described as smart, confident, and intimidating. “Willa has come to Yellowstone to make John Dutton (Costner) an offer that he can’t refuse.”

Here’s a video of the cast talking about what’s to come in Season 3.

It’ll be a little less than a year, but it looks like the wait will be worthwhile.

