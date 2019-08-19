History of the Young Thug Threatens and YFN Lucci Beef

YFN Lucci took to Instagram on Sunday to diss Young Thug again over the release of his new album So Much Fun. Lucci posted on his story “Cap Ass Album” but didn’t specify who he was talking about. He followed it up with “boy almost s****** on his self in Lenox” alluding to Thug and one final post that simply said “cap”. The term “cap” is synonymous with “lie”.

Thug didn’t take long to respond and was much more direct and ominous as he directly threatened to kill Lucci. He posted on his story, tagging YFN Lucci, “if ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULDVE BEEN KILLED U.”

Young Thug has had an on again off again beef with YFN Lucci and his friend/rapper Sauce Walka since 2017. Both rappers had been silent for a little while before reigniting the beef in March 2019. Their public back and forth has mostly taken place on Instagram with the two exchanging disparaging remarks on live videos and posts.

YFN Lucci and Young Thug are both successful rappers that hail from the Atlanta, Georgia area. They are both 28-years-old and two of the more popular artists to come out of the Atlanta trap scene.

The beef started back in 2017 when Young Thug tweeted “I dropped E.B.B.T.G. on 2PAC’S bday because I’m the #NewPac. I feel like I’m the thug he didn’t get to become,” with the hashtag “#SoImGoinFinishWhatHeStarted”. The acronym refers to his 2017 EP that incorporated elements of country music titled “Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls” or “Beautiful Thugger Girls” for short.

YFN Lucci took issue with the rapper dropping Tupac’s name and the war of words escalated from there.

The Beef Started Over Late Rapper Tupac

Pac would've never wore a dress 🤡 — IG: YFNLUCCI (@YFNLUCCI) June 18, 2017

Following Thug’s Tupac comments, YFN Lucci responded: “Pac would’ve never wore a dress” followed by a clown emoji. Lucci is referring to Young Thug’s 2016 mixtape “Jeffery” in which the rapper appeared on the front cover in a dress designed by Italian designer Alessandro Trincone. On his latest album, Thug explained he wore the dress in order to conceal an AK-47 assault rifle.

Young Thug responded in a series of tweets and vaguely threatened YFN Lucci’s life. “Thank god u able to take care ya mama, and be humble.” Thug tweeted, “Doin to much could become a deep sleep”.

U lil mad or big mad peon — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 19, 2017

Busta atop playing — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 19, 2017

Thank god u able to take care ya mama, and be humble

Doin to much could become a deep sleep — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 19, 2017

YFN Lucci then dropped a new single titled “Like Pac” in response to the beef which he released on what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday. He then retweeted a stream of comments praising the song.

The beef died down after that throughout most of 2018 and the two were both featured on Atlanta rapper T.I.’s 2018 album Dime Trap. Nothing was resolved, but both rappers had seemingly let things go.

Young Thug Intensifies the Feud

In March 2019, Young Thug went on Instagram live and replied to some of his fan’s comments. One user asked about YFN Lucci and Young Thug went on a rant saying that “of course” he was going to slap YFN Lucci. “I’mma slap the hell out y’all little n****s, man,” he said on the live video, “Stop playin’ with me.”

YFN Lucci responded with an Instagram live video emblazoned with an offensive gay slur and said that Young Thug “ain’t slapping nobody.”

Lucci’s friend, Sauce Walka also got involved and shared a video of Young Thug doing some boxing training. He captioned the video with an emoji of a woman dancing and “#SLAP” seeming to imply that Young Thug can’t fight.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvTY8nHBzq

The back and forth kept escalating with Thug taking to Instagram again and reiterating that he was going to “slap the shit out of [you] as soon as I see you, like I said.” and saying that his “”Teeth cost more than your little broke ass life, boy.”

Lucci then upped the ante and called out Young Thug’s wife Jerrika Karlae in an Instagram story and telling her “Ya husband ain’t nun.”

After that last response, things stayed silent for a few months until the release of Young Thug’s album So Much Fun. After the blatant threat, it’s almost guaranteed that YFN Lucci will post some sort of response in the next few days.

Hopefully, the rappers can bury the hatchet before things escalate from threats to violence.

Youung Thug’s So Much Fun was released on August 17 and is available now on all streaming platforms. YFN Lucci’s latest mixtape 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz was released in June of this year and is also available on all streaming platforms.