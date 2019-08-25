‘Our Boys’: Who Is Yosef Haim Ben David in Real Life? [Photos]

Yosef Haim Ben David is a central figure in the new HBO TV series Our Boys and a big part of the murder investigation. Find out more about him in real life and see photos of him in the story below. This story will have major spoilers for the real-life results of the murder investigation of Mohammed Abu Khdeir, just in case you don’t already know how that investigation turned out.

Yosef Haim Ben David Was Convicted of Killing Mohammed Abu Khdeir

In June 2014, Naftali Frenkel, Gilad Shaer, and Eyal Yifrah – three Jewish teens – were kidnapped and murdered. On July 2, 2014, Mohammed Abu Khdeir, 16, was killed in retaliation for those deaths. Over time, investigators learned that Abu Khdeir was killed by Yosef Haim Ben David and his two nephews. The two nephews were never named publicly due to their ages.

Abu Khdeir was walking home in East Jerusalem when he was kidnapped, beaten, and burned alive. On November 30, 2015, two minors were found guilty of Abu Khdeir’s murder and one was sentenced to life (the other 21 years) in prison in February 2016. Their names were not released because they were minors, Haaretz reported. However, a report by the Times of Israel noted that they were the main suspect’s nephews. One of the nephews is referred to as Avishay Elbaz in the series Our Boys.

The teens said they were involved in the kidnapping but not the murder, Al Jazeera reported. One of the minors was 17 at the time of the crime and was convicted of actively helping with the kidnap and murder, including pouring gasoline on Abu Khdeir, The Times of Israel reported. The second, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was convicted of helping with the killing.

Ben David Was Sentenced to Life in Prison after He Claimed Insanity

In May 2016, Yosef Haim Ben David was sentenced to life in prison for being the leader in Mohammed Abu Khdeir’s murder, Haaretz reported. He was sentenced to an additional 20 years for kidnapping, The Times of Israel reported. This was actually 15 years less than what prosecutors wanted, who had tried to get an additional 15 years added to his sentence for other crimes.

When he was convicted, Abu Khdeir’s family said that he deserved a death sentence. State prosecutor Uri Korb said: “This is an evil and cruel man who does not represent our civilized society. (He) brought shame upon our society and offended our values.”

Ben-David, 33 at the time of his sentencing, tried to plead insanity, Al Jazeera reported. He was found guilty of murder after a psychological evaluation determined he was not insane. Ben David’s lawyers said that he claimed to be the “Messiah” and was criminally insane, The Guardian reported.

Ben-David was on medication and under psychiatric care, but doctors ultimately decided that this didn’t influence his ability to make decisions or lead a normal life, Haaretz reported.

Ben David told the family “This is not me; I wasn’t in control,” but the court ruled that he understood his actions when committing the crime, Newsweek noted.

Ben David Was Ordered To Pay the Family $39,000

The Israeli court also ordered that Ben David pay Abu Khdeir’s family $39,000 (150,000 shekels), Newsweek reported. The minors were ordered to pay $7,700 each.

In addition, he was ordered to pay $5,000 to another Palestinian family. He had attempted to kidnap their son before he killed Abu Khdeir, The Times of Israel reported.

In February 2018, the Israeli court upheld the convictions of all three, The Jerusalem Post reported. Ben David’s lawyer tried to argue insanity again. The teens’ lawyers argued that they were only trying to rough up Abu Khdeir but had never intended to kill him. Their arguments were not accepted and the convictions were upheld.

Ben David Owned a Business Selling Glasses. He Once Tried To Kill His Baby Daughter, His Indictment Noted.

Ben David was a resident of the Adam settlement and owned a business selling glasses on Geula Street in Jerusalem, Haaretz reported. His customers said he was nice and had no idea he had any extremist views.

Haaretz reported that Ben David suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder. According to an indictment, he told a psychiatrist that he sometimes thought about murdering his daughter, who was a baby, and once tried to strangle her. He was arrested and sent to a rehabilitative program. He was not charged with a crime at that time.

