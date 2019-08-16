How to Stream & Download Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’

Young Thug is set to release his first studio album tonight. The album is titled So Much Fun, and will be the rapper’s first new release since the 2018 compilation Slime Language. It was preceded by several snippets and the promotional single “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott.
So Much Fun will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (August 15) or midnight ET on Friday (August 16) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Young Thug’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Young Thug’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
Young Thug has been teasing the release of So Much Fun since his extended play On the Run. During an interview with No Jumper, the rapper discussed the album and the sonic direction he plans on taking. “All the songs are like turn up, club, radio… f**king parade music… It ain’t no storylines to it… This sh*t is all about fun. If you not having fun or in a fun mood, don’t even play this album.”
J. Cole will be the executive producer on the album, after bringing Thugger on for his KOD tour. Cole discussed the rapper’s unique style during a separate interview with Angie Martinez. “If you want to talk about Young Thug as an artist, he’s an innovator,” he explained. “If you know skills — you can call him a mumble rapper all you want — but if you know skills and you know the art of rapping, that dude is a genius.” Thug has also been complimentive of Cole, saying that their connection is “deeper than music.”
There has not been an official tracklist released, but Genius speculates that guest features on the album will include Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage and the aforementioned combination of J. Cole and Travis Scott.