Zendaya’s Net Worth: She Owns a Million-Dollar Mansion

Zendaya, who plays Rue on Euphoria on HBO, has an incredible career ahead of her. She’s already making waves at her young age and it looks like more great things are still to come.

Zendaya herself hasn’t gone public with just how much she’s worth or how much she’s made for her big appearances, like in Spiderman: Far from Home, The Greatest Showman, or Euphoria. Publications like FilmZone, Pop Sugar, and Celebrity Net Worth are all estimating her net worth to be around $5 million. In 2017, Entity estimated she was worth $4.5 million.

This large net worth is partially based on a big home purchase that she made in Los Angeles in 2017 that places her firmly in the multimillionaire range for net worth. At the age of 20, she bought a $1.4 million mansion, Parade reported. The home is in Northridge, California and is more than 4,100-square-feet. She gave a video tour of her house, which has five bathrooms and five bedrooms. The home was purchased after she launched a clothing line called Daya by Zendaya. According to Trulia, the home also boasts a vaulted ceiling, iron doors, gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a beautiful patio with a pool and spa.

Zendaya’s career started as a child model, working for stores like Old Navy, Mervyns, and Macy’s. She got a big boost in her acting career when she played Rocky Blue on Disney’s Shake It Up. She also played Fola on The OA, K.C. Cooper on KC Undercover, Anne Wheeler on The Greatest Showman, and was in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video, to name a few appearances.

When she starred in the Disney movie Frenemies, she earned $284,000 in 2012, Entity reported. It was her first movie role after earning about $140,000 from playing Rocky Blue in Shake It Up. After Frenemies she won a few awards that made her a hotter commodity in Hollywood. She also earned $162,000 from Zapped in 2014 and $126,000 from PrankStars, Entity noted.

According to Entity, she also brought in the following salaries from other projects. Super Buddies brought her more than $216,000 in 2013, and K.C. Undercover made her about $400,000 in its first two seasons. She also earned about $345,000 for her role on Dancing with the Stars in 2013. While her acting career was taking off, so was her singing career, which also brought her a good salary too.

In 2011 she released the singles Swag It Out and Watch Me and signed with Hollywood Records in 2012. Her debut single, Replay, reached 40 in the Top 100 chart in the U.S. and her debut studio album hit number 51. Her single Rewrite the Stars, from The Greatest Showman, released in 2018 and hit the top 20 in the UK and in Australia.

But her biggest break before Euphoria may have come when she starred as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The income she made from that is not known, but it was likely substantial for a big-budget movie.

With how much fans are loving Zendaya’s role on Euphoria, it’s likely that her net worth will only grow in the years to come.

Fans really appreciate her, and will be watching for whatever projects she does next.