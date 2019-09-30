90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Episode 18 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC. Tonight’s episode will feature the long-awaited and highly anticipated reunion between Jenny and Sumit after Sumit’s explosive secret was revealed a few episodes back. The episode also promises some tearful revelations, a sweet wedding reconciliation, and more.

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to episode 18 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

The TLC description for tonight’s episode, titled “Falling Apart,” reads, “Jenny and Sumit face each other for the first time since she found out he’s married. The issues between Laura, her son and Aladin come to a head. Paul’s mom gives him a wake-up call. Tiffany makes a difficult decision for her family.”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode:

Laura & Aladin Celebrate Their Final Wedding Night & Paul & Karine Discuss Divorce

“Love is a gamble and I just hope I hit the jackpot.” Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: The Other Way Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/DyJRVU50Ic — TLC Network (@TLC) September 27, 2019

Laura and Aladin are heading into their third and final wedding night, and Laura is concerned her son Liam won’t attend after Aladin revealed that he and Laura were going to try to start a family together. Liam didn’t take the news very well and he’d already missed the first two nights of celebrations, which left Laura heartbroken and discouraged on her wedding day.

“I know our love story doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but love is a gamble I just hope I hit the jackpot,” Laura says during a confessional. The episode will likely see Laura and Liam discuss her relationship with Aladin, her intentions of having a child with her new husband, and will hopefully see the two reconcile so Liam can still be part of their final wedding night.

Paul and Karine have been struggling to find common ground in their relationship for sometime now, and Karine even threatened divorce again during last week’s episode. The promo above sees Paul confront Karine and ask her if she really does want to split up, or if they want to continue to try to make it work for their son Pierre.

Paul can be heard saying that he and Karine have “good days and bad days,” while another clip shows him asking an uncertain Karine if she still wants a divorce. Paul’s mother is still visiting the couple in Brazil, so we are crossing our fingers that she can help Paul and Karine find a way to repair their marriage.

Sumit & Jenny Finally Reunite After Sumit’s Family Forced Him to Leave Jenny Earlier This Season

The moment everyone’s been waiting for… Don’t miss a new #90DayFiance: The Other Way Monday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/R6Gp1hz2RX — TLC Network (@TLC) September 29, 2019

Following the explosive reveal that Sumit was already married to another woman when Jenny came to live with him in India, Jenny has been sitting at home by herself, wondering what’s going to happen to him and what she is going to do if he goes to jail. Tonight’s episode will hopefully give fans some closure on what’s going to happen to the fan-favorite couple, as the promo above shows Sumit finally making his way back home to confront Jenny.

Unfortunately, it looks like Jenny is already planning on going back to America. “I can’t stay in India anymore,” she tells the cameras during a confessional. “It’s been almost a week since I’ve seen Sumit, and I need him to explain to me what happened.”

The dramatic clip shows Sumit walking up the stairs to their apartment and knocking on the door, and just as Jenny is about to answer the clip cuts off, so fans will just have to tune in tonight at 9/8c on TLC to see how everything plays out for the couple.

READ NEXT: Jenny & Sumit 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

