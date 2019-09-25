Aaron Meredith on Survivor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aaron Meredith, 36, is one of the contestants competing to become the Sole Survivor on Season 39 of the hit reality TV series.

Meredith lives in Warwick, Rhode Island and owns his own gym. He told Survivor producers that he assumed the other tribe members would view him as a strong physical threat. Therefore, he was focused on creating a strong social game from the get-go.

The new season, called “Island of the Idols,” premiered September 25, 2019. Survivor airs Wednesdays on CBS at 8/7c.

Here’s what you need to know about Aaron Meredith.

1. Aaron Meredith Said He Would Strive to ‘Blend In’ at Camp In Order to Avoid Intimidating His Tribe Members

Strong. Competitive. Gym owner. This 36-year-old father plans to downplay his athleticism, and blend in socially. Learn more about Aaron before he takes on #Survivor. pic.twitter.com/npwqFoZRmz — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 10, 2019

Aaron Meredith told Survivor producers that one of his chief goals coming into the new season was to try to “tone down” his true personality. Meredith describes himself as a very competitive person. Combined with his athleticism and muscled body, he was concerned that he would pose as an obvious physical threat and be targeted as an early pick to be voted out.

Meredith said he wanted to be viewed as a provider who could help to make his fellow tribe members as comfortable as possible at camp. He added that while he wanted to perform well in physical challenges, he also aimed to avoid being viewed as dominant in them.

Jeff Probst said of Meredith before the start of the season, “If he can somehow downplay… and get people to not get rid of him simply because he’s big and athletic, he’s a real threat.”

2. Aaron Meredith Is the Co-Owner of a Gym Called ‘Leanify Method Fitness’

Aaron Meredith runs a fitness gym for women called Leanify Method Fitness in Westerly, Rhode Island. He started the company along with co-founder Matt Chilleri.

According to the business website, Leanify is a “fitness methodology for women that maximizes your fat loss by giving you calorie torching workouts and a customized, ‘built for you’ nutrition program… then tracks and measures your results and optimizes them using technology.”

Meredith and Chilleri have been operating the gym since April of 2017, according to his Facebook page.

3. Aaron Meredith Previously Owned a CrossFit Gym & Earned the Top Ranking For Fitness at the Coast Guard Academy

Adding to Aaron Meredith’s resume as an athletic threat in the game is his history with CrossFit. He was previously a co-owner of Ocean State Crossfit in Cranston, Rhode Island. He also competed in CrossFit competitions as recently as 2018.

Meredith shared a bit about his background in an issue of Ocean State CrossFit Magazine in 2012, which you can see online here. Meredith stated in the piece that he competed in natural bodybuilding and CrossFit competitions, “finishing around the top in every competition.”

Meredith revealed that he is also a military veteran. He said that while attending the Coast Guard Academy, he “was ranked #1 for fitness for the class of 2004.”

Meredith added, “I’ve spent my entire professional career studying exactly how the human body responds to exercise, and here’s what I’ve discovered: if you want to live the most emotionally fulfilled life possible, if you want more happiness and joy out of every area of life, then you must push your body to its physical limits.”

4. Meredith Has Also Been a Realtor & Sold Kettle Corn

Aaron Meredith’s professional career has included other areas outside of physical fitness. On his profile on the Survivor website, Meredith revealed that he once operated a “kettle corn business. I drove up the east coast popping popcorn at fairs.”

An outdated LinkedIn profile for Meredith shows that he previously worked as a real estate agent for Slocum Realty in Warwick, Rhode Island in 2013. A search of real estate licenses for the state of Rhode Island shows that Meredith’s license expired in November of 2014 and he never renewed it.

5. Aaron Meredith is Married With a Young Son

Aaron Meredith is a family man. His son, Kellen, is 5 years old. Meredith told show producers that his son is his proudest accomplishment, describing Kellen as “unbelievably smart, kind, and funny.”

Meredith’s wife’s name is Amanda. According to her Facebook page, she teaches high school Spanish in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. She also lists Ocean State CrossFit as a former workplace. They’ve been married since 2011.