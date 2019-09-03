Abby Lee Miller’s Life After Jail

If you’ve ever watched Lifetime’s show, Dance Moms, you’re well aware who Abby Lee Miller is. The 52-year-old, who hails from Pittsburgh, PA, has had a tough go of it over the past few years, and now, people are wondering what she’s up to.

Here’s what we know:

Miller is the owner and director of Reign Dance Productions. All was going smoothly with the reality show until Miller pleaded guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was sentenced in My 2017 to one year and one day in federal prison.

While she was released early, she has spoken out about how her life was in prison with a number of news outlets.

Talking about the experience with Good Morning America, Miller stated that she was treated differently by “the guards” and “the prison system” because of her “celebrity status.”

Speaking about the prison guards, specifically, Miller stated, “They come into your room they, they take your locker … they dump everything out of it… They take red soda pop and shake it up and spray it all over your clothes.”

She said one female guard, in particular, tried to pull off her eyelash extensions.

After leaving prison in March 2018, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma. Miller told Good Morning America that the cancer was “choking my spinal cord.” She underwent 10 rounds of chemo and two rounds of surgeries. Today, she remains in a wheelchair, cancer-free.

In a recent interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Miller spoke about living with cancer. She emphasized how everyone must advocate for themselves when his or her doctor is not listening. “When you know that there’s a pain that’s so significant, that is so traumatic, you have to do something about it, you have to find answers,” she said.

She also penned a piece for Women’s Health Magazine in which she wrote about her life with limited mobility. “The physical challenges are awful, but humanity disappoints me even more. When you’re in a wheelchair, you’re invisible to people. Picture this: When I’m driving down the sidewalk, people walk right into me and trip over my chair. You’re not at eye-level, so people don’t notice you.”

But Miller’s time in front of a doctor doesn’t end there. In mid-July, she underwent knee surgery. Luckily, it seems everything went off without a hitch. Miller tells Life & Style Magazine, “I don’t feel a lot, so I just had my knee replaced — total knee replacement. And everyone says it’s the most painful surgery that you can have. I didn’t feel a thing, so it’s all good. However, I fell or was dropped, in the Pittsburgh airport transferring from their little chair.”

She added, “I tore two of the pieces of my rotator cuff and so when I was rehabbing my knee trying to stand up, trying to walk again, I took 50 steps with a walker,” she added. “Of course, I was so elated, but the shoulder was really a problem. If my left arm was as good as my right, I’d have been up walking.”

Be sure to tune in to a new episode of Lifetime’s Dance Moms tonight at 9pm ET/PT.