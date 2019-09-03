AGT 2019 Schedule of Live Shows

America’s Got Talent 2019 starts its season 14 semi-finals on September 3, 2019 and the live shows are in full swing. Read on below for a rundown on the acts performing on the first part of the semi-finals, the live show schedule and more.

“America’s Got Talent” 2019 Schedule

The show recently changed to airing twice per week, instead of just one night, and AGT is now live every episode. Each show airs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with performances on Tuesdays and the live results on Wednesdays. For example, the first semi-finals episode will air on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and the live results for this episode will air on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Tuesday episodes will run two hours long, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, while Wednesday night shows are in an hour time slot from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

According to Good Housekeeping, there will be four semi-final episodes, which will air until September 11, 2019. Then, the two-part finale dates for season 14 are September 17th and 18th.

AGT 2019 Semi-Finalists

The contestants who are performing on part 1 of the semi-finals are:

Ansley Burns

Benicio Bryant

Eric Chien

Greg Morton

Jackie Fabulous

Kodi Lee

Light Balance Kids

Messoudi Brothers

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Robert Finley

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

According to Gold Derby, only five of these acts will move forward to the finals.

In addition to appearing on America’s Got Talent, head judge Simon Cowell also currently appears on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Kodi Lee is one of the season 14 front-runners. He is a blind, autistic musician, who has captured the judges, audiences, and at-home viewers. In an interview with Parade, Lee’s mom Tina Lee said, “My reaction is I am plainly proud of him. He has worked so hard and I have seen him turn it, he like flips the hat over. He just sucked in that audience. When I watch him do that, it’s magical. He just blows you away.”

She continued, saying, “I’ve watched him change people’s lives. One of our biggest messages is it doesn’t matter what disability, no matter what – even if you don’t have a disability – you can do it. As long as you keep trying and put all your hard work into it, you can do it. It is possible.”

How to Watch AGT Online

