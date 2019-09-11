AGT 2019 Live Votes: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dunkin Save Voting 9/11/2019

Tonight is the live results show for part 2 of the semifinals for season 14 of America’s Got Talent, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Several acts performed for America’s votes on last night’s live episode and tonight, they will find out if they are moving forward, into the finale of the competition.

AGT 2019 Dunkin Save Voting

If you want to know how each of the acts are voted on and how the live AGT voting process works, here are the details. The acts who were at the top of the votes from last night’s performance episode will automatically make it into the finale. The acts with the least amount of votes from last night will be eliminated. But, the three acts from the middle of the votes will be put up against each other for another chance at stardom, with viewers at home live voting, using the Dunkin Save. These three acts will be revealed at the start of the live results show so that America has enough time to cast their votes throughout the episode.

The Dunkin Save voting allows only one of the three remaining acts to make it through to next week. And, keep in mind that you only get one save per registered email address.

For those viewers on the west coast, you should know that voting is live for Eastern and Central time zones, as reported by Gold Derby.

If you would like to use the Dunkin Save vote, you will have to go to the Dunkin Save voting website or download the AGT voting app. The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play. You can either use your Facebook account or email address to register and then vote for your favorite act, according to Good Housekeeping. After you download the AGT app, you can select your favorite act and choose your vote.

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.”

Below you can see just an example of what voting looks like when you try to cast your vote online.

The act moving forward via the Dunkin Save will be announced at the end of tonight’s live results show.

AGT Live Results Show – Semifinals Part 2

Last night, Queen Latifah appeared on the show, joining the panel of judges as a guest judge. And, the acts who performed last night include:

Alex Dowis

Chris Kläfford

Detroit Youth Choir

Dom Chambers

Emanne Beasha

Lukas & Falco

Luke Islam

Marcin Patrzalek

Ryan Niemiller

V. Unbeatable

Voices of Service

The finale episodes will take place on September 17 and September 18, 2019, with one act walking away with the $1 million prize. In addition, the winner will have a headlining show in Las Vegas, Nevada.