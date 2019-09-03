AGT Live Semifinals Recap Tonight: Elimination & Who Makes it Predictions

Many of America’s favorite acts returned to the America’s Got Talent season 14 stage on Tuesday, September 3 to perform live in the semifinals with the hopes of advancing in the competition.

The official synopsis for Semifinals 1 reads “Semi-finalists perform live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America, with judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews.”

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up on season 14 of America’s Got Talent and do not want to know what happened during the live shows episode 18. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

8:02pm The live semifinals began, with Terry Crews welcoming the viewers at home and getting the live audience pumped up for the night ahead. He introduced the judges and reminded everyone watching that the semifinals performances will determine which acts make it into the finals.

8:04pm Sean Hayes was introduced as AGT‘s first-ever guest judge for the semifinals round of the competition.

8:06pm Ndlovu Youth Choir were the first act of the night to perform. Before their performance, they revealed that the president of South African showed support for the choir on social media. They performed “Higher Love’ by Whitney Houston, dressed in matching light blue outfits. Their singing and choreographed dancing got Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough to their feet dancing along and earned them a standing ovation from all 5 judges.

8:16pm Ansley Burns, who made it into the semifinals thanks to the Dunkin’ save, was the next act up on stage. After refreshing the viewers’ memories about Burns’s “crazy” AGT experience, she began singing “Cry Pretty” by Carrie Underwood. Her confidence shown through the act, but the judges seemed underwhelmed by her performance and song choice.