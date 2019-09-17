AGT Live Recap for America’s Got Talent Season 14 Finals

America’s Got Talent season 14 is finally coming to an end, and fans will soon know who this year’s winner is. The finals begin on Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on NBC; the finale airs live on Wednesday, September 18 at the same time and place.

The season 14 finalists scheduled to perform during Tuesday’s live show are Benicio Bryan, Kodi Lee, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V.Unbeatable, and Voices of Service.

So, how did each act do in their final performances of the season? Which acts rose to the top and stand the best chance at winning AGT season 14? We have the answers below.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW and stop reading now if you don’t know what happened during the AGT season 14 finals. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

After introducing the season’s finalists, the live finals were ready to begin. Simon reflected on how each act has been an inspiration, and stressed that each act has the ability to win and needs to convince the audience watching at home to help them change their lives.

A video package overviewing the season recapped some performance lows and highs, emphasizing the growth each finalist act experienced during their time competing.