‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14 Finale LIVE Recap

Tonight is the season 14 finale of America’s Got Talent. There are ten contestants vying for the grand prize, including Benicio Bryant, Kodi Lee, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V.Unbeatable, and Voices of Service.

So, how did each contestant fare in their final performances of the season? Which contestants came up short and which one came out on top to win America’s Got Talent season 14? We have the answers below. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW and stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happened and who won the season 14 finale of America’s Got Talent.

While each contestant has managed to stand out in their own way, there are a few who are poised to win the $1 million grand prize. There is Kodi Lee, who has been a favorite since his audition, and who brought down the house during his live finals performance. He sang a cover of Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You,” and the judges and audiences were similarly wowed.

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever, ever heard. That was as good as I’ve ever heard,” said Simon Cowell. “Kodi has this ability to put you on edge before he sings. There’s like the longest pause ever… and then he does it it. He’s just got this unbelievable ability to know when to bring it. And the song choice was beautiful.”

Lee talked to Entertainment Tonight about his journey, and how music has allowed him to connect with the rest of the world. “Music makes me feel better. I tell people I love them through my songs. I speak to them,” he explained. When asked about his chances of winning AGT, Lee said that he’s already been blessed. “I’m happy-nervous. But my family is always there for me,” he revealed. “My mom is always there for me. Thank you, mom, for all the help. My dreams are coming true!”

Kodi Lee & Benicio Bryant Are Frontrunners Heading Into the ‘AGT’ Finale

Other perceived frontrunners include Emanne Beasha, V. Unbeatable and Benicio Bryant. During an interview with the Seattle Times, Bryant talked about the AGT experience and how it’s changed his career. “I’m not sure if I can say too much, but they’re really cool. It’s a good team of people. Everybody’s talented in their own way,” he revealed. “It’s a really cool experience working with these people because they have so many ideas. I think that’s my favorite part, is working with people. Cause you know you can have ideas, but it’s good to have people to build off of them.”

Whatever the outcome, Cowell claims that season 14 of America’s Got Talent has offered up the best run of finals performances to date. “[This is the] best final we’ve ever had,” the judge said. “Every one of them, literally, tonight has the ability to win this show and it’s all going to come down to the next two hours live.”