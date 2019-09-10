AGT Live Spoilers & Recap – What Happens Tonight? 9/10/2019

America’s Got Talent continues its semifinal rounds tonight on NBC. The two-hour episode will feature a number of talented and unique performers, as the judges determined which acts they want to advance to the final round of the competition.

The official description for tonight’s episode reads “Semifinalists perform live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America, with judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews.” Tonight’s guest judge is actress and musician Queen Latifah.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you don’t want to know what happened and who made it through season 14 episode 20 of America’s Got Talent. The article will be updated live as the episode airs.

8:08 – The first act to take the stage tonight is dance group V. Unbeatable. They perform some amazing tricks that see members jump from the top of a ladder into the arms of others. The judges were uniformly impressed. Simon told them that they’re “in it to win it” and that their native India should be proud of them for representing the country well on a global stage. Queen Latifah was similarly complimentive, pointing out that she was impressed by how in-sync each member of the group were.

8:20 – Dom Chambers is up next, and he starts by performing some clever visual tricks involving beer. He then had Simon correctly guess what the size was of 2501 beer bottles. Dom promised to make a large beer disappear, but by the end it was just a gag of emptying the glass while pretending to drink it. While the judges were underwhelmed by the trick itself, they were amused by Dom’s personality and his charisma on the stage.

8:30 – The third performer of the night is Luke Islam. He takes a crack at the song “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman, and judging by the reaction he gets, he nails it. He receives a standing ovation from everyone in the building, and Howie tells him that he can see Islam landing on Broadway one day. Julianne echoed the sentiment, and urged fans to vote for Islam to make it to the finals.

Emmane Beasha – the opera singer will look to continue her hot streak during tonight’s semifinals.

– the opera singer will look to continue her hot streak during tonight’s semifinals. Dom Chambers – Chambers is aiming to duplicate the success of fellow magician Eric Chien, who has already gotten a pass to the finals.

– Chambers is aiming to duplicate the success of fellow magician Eric Chien, who has already gotten a pass to the finals. Detroit Youth Choir – Like their fellow vocal group, Ndlovu Youth Choir, this talented act will try to up their game during tonight’s two-hour episode.

– Like their fellow vocal group, Ndlovu Youth Choir, this talented act will try to up their game during tonight’s two-hour episode. Alex Dowis – Dowis is a light projection artist who has continued to dazzle the judges and audiences alike with his unique act.

– Dowis is a light projection artist who has continued to dazzle the judges and audiences alike with his unique act. Lukas & Falco – This playful dog act hopes to standout despite the stiff competition.

– This playful dog act hopes to standout despite the stiff competition. Luke Islam – Islam is a singer who knocked the judges out with his first couple auditions.

– Islam is a singer who knocked the judges out with his first couple auditions. Chris Kläfford – Another singer and guitarist with impressive skills.

– Another singer and guitarist with impressive skills. Ryan Niemiller – A fan favorite comedian who is one of the most anticipated acts tonight.

– A fan favorite comedian who is one of the most anticipated acts tonight. Marcin Patrzalek – Patrzalek is a guitarist who stunned audiences with his impassioned solo.

– Patrzalek is a guitarist who stunned audiences with his impassioned solo. V. Unbeatable – The acrobatic dance crew have their eyes set on the million dollar prize.

– The acrobatic dance crew have their eyes set on the million dollar prize. Voices of Service – This military-themed quartet have won over the hearts of audiences.

Lukas, who will be stepping up to perform with his dog Falco, talked to PEOPLE about the AGT experience. “We are really excited to get the opportunity to perform again on this huge stage and in front of a wonderful audience,” he explained. “In the semifinals, I will put only those tricks into our routine, which Falco really loves the most. Maybe it won’t be our most spectacular performance, but it will be our most emotional one! I want him to enjoy his time in the spotlight.”

Julianne Hough said that Lukas & Falco are one of the acts she’s most excited to see return. “Lukas and his adorable dog Falco are so heartwarming to watch. They have great chemistry together,” she said. “I have a soft spot for dogs and I’m thrilled they are returning to the show. I can’t wait to see what they have planned and it’s going to be a tough night of competition.”