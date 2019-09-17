AGT Finale 2019 Voting: How to Vote for the Finals

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent is coming to an end, with the finals airing tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. The live shows, like tonight’s, give each of the contestants the opportunity to perform for America’s votes, hoping to get one step closer to becoming the 2019 winner. The acts who are performing on tonight’s episode are listed below. For the viewers at home, you have all the power when it comes to the fates of each act. Your votes determine which contestant will ultimately be the winner.

So, if you want to help your favorite act on AGT 2019, voting is the best way to play a part in the outcome of the competition. There are a few different voting methods available for viewers, but there are no phone numbers to call. So, if you are trying to figure out how to vote for AGT 2019 acts by using your phone, this method of voting no longer exists on this show. The voting methods that are available for viewers are the official AGT voting app, voting online by using the AGT website, or via your Xfinity X1 remote. Read on for details on each of the voting methods below.

AGT 2019 Voting Window

If you would like to cast your votes online, AGT voters can vote up to 10 times for each act on that episode, during the open voting window. The acts appearing on tonight’s episode are:

Acrobatic Dance Group V.Unbeatable

Singer Benicio Bryant

Detroit Youth Choir

Singer and Pianist Kodi Lee

Dance Group Light Balance Kids

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha

Stand-up Comedian Ryan Niemiller

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Voices of Service Vocal Group

The AGT voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT tomorrow, on Wednesday morning, according to NBC, so don’t forget to get your votes in by the end of the voting time.

AGT Online Voting 2019

By using the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, fans can vote for their favorite acts during tonight’s live episode. They can also share their favorite acts on Facebook and tweet to each of the judges on the show, straight from the app.

When voting by using the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The official AGT app for 2019 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, in addition to Google Play.

For online voting for season 14 of the show, AGT viewers will have to sign in or register in order to properly cast their votes here.

According to NBC, when it comes to Xfinity X1 users, “Cable customers with an X1 set-top box can vote using the remote. While Xfinity XI users only have until one hour after the end of “AGT” in their respective time zones, those casting their votes via the app or online have until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT to register and submit their choices.”

With the help of AGT voters tonight and into tomorrow morning, this season’s winner will be awarded $1 million and a headlining event in Las Vegas. The live results show will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.

