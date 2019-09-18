‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Performers & Performances 2019

Tonight is the finale of America’s Got Talent, and fans are itching to find out who will take home the winning title. Just ten finalists remain, and they all performed on Tuesday night in the hopes of winning your vote.

Which special guests and celebs will be performing at tonight’s finale? Here’s what you need to know:

Tonight’s Performers

– Cher

– Billy Ray Cyrus

– Macklemore

– Leona Lewis

– Ozuna

– Kygo

– Lang Lang

– Chris Jericho

– Fozzy

Judge Julianne Hough will also be taking the stage to perform the World Premiere of her new original song. But that’s not all. Former AGT favorite Brian King Joseph will be performing this evening, along with Lilly Singh, of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”.

Who Will Win?

The question still remains: who will win tonight’s finale? As E! Online notes, Kodi Lee is the frontrunner and has been from the very beginning. He’s wowed audiences with his vocal chops this season and has been a tough act to follow. However, V. Unbeatable has climbed the ranks quickly, stepping into audiences hearts, as well.

In a recent interview with People, judge Julianne Hough spoke about what it will take for someone to win tonight. “They have been giving us a full catalog of their goodness and what they have to offer for their Vegas show or whatever they do in the future,” she said. “They’re doing amazing.”

Hough adds, “It’s going to be really difficult because everybody was so amazing… I don’t know even know who’s gonna go and who’s not. Thank goodness America is another judge.”

Simon Cowell seconded those notions, telling People, “Everyone stepped up and what you pray for at the end, of all this work, is a great finale… You want great people in there and an open competition. It’s going to be very open.”

According to GoldDerby’s recent predictions, Kodi is in the lead with 33% of the fan vote. He is followed by Emanne at 19% and V. Unbeatable at 18%. The outlet writes, “None the other seven finalists has double digit support in our survey. Teen singer Benicio Bryant and the Ndlovu Youth Choir are at 8% while the Voices of Service quartet is at 4%. Each of the other four acts — violinist Tyler Butler Figueroa, Detroit Youth Choir, dance troupe Light Balance Kids and stand-up Ryan Niemiller — is at 2% or less.”

And what do we know about our frontrunner, Kodi Lee? The 22-year-old is legally blind and was diagnosed with autism when he was just four years old. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, his mother, Tina Lee, says, “As long as Kodi is playing music, recording music, and performing live, he is in his happy place…” She continued, “When you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music.”

Will Kodi take home tonight’s trophy? Be sure to tune in to the finale, airing on NBC at 8pm ET/PT, to find out.

