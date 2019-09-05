Tonight is the fourth live results show for the America’s Got Talent 2019 quarterfinals. Only five of the previous night’s performers will move on to the finals, and viewers will get one last chance to send their favorite contestant to the next round.

The acts who are vying for the top five spots are singer Ansley Burns, comedian Jackie Fabulous, impressionist Greg Morton, vocal group Ndlovu Youth Choir, acrobat act the Messoudi Brothers, dance group Light Balance Kids, singer Robert Finley, pianist Kodi Lee, magician Eric Chien, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and singer Benicio Bryant.

During tonight’s results show, fates are revealed and performers hoped to keep their spot on the show. Read on below for a rundown on tonight’s results in our live recap. See who made it through, who was eliminated, and who competed for tonight’s live Dunkin Save vote. We will continue to update you with the results as they air live.

AGT 2019 Results Live Recap – Quarterfinals Part 4

The episode opens with a recap of the highs of lows of last night’s episode. Terry Crews then gives us the names of the three acts competing for the Dunkin’ Save spot tonight. These three acts are the ones that placed 4th, 5th and 6th in the overnight votes, and they are: Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir and Robert Finley. The voting window opens for 30 minutes, and Light Balance Kids leads the vote with 39%. Robert Finley is narrowly behind them at 37% and Ndlovu Youth Choir is at 24%.

Kodi Lee and Greg Morton are the first performers to hear the results of tonight’s vote. Ultimately, Kodi is selected to advance straight to the semifinals, leaving the talented impressionist just short. In an effort to nullify the stress of tonight’s results, AGT alums Preacher Lawson and Darci Lynne Farmer take the stage for a comedy bit about how Preacher lost to Darci Lynne twice over the past few seasons.

Preview

Julianne Hough was wowed by the aforementioned Messoudi Brothers when they invited her onstage last night perform a routine. They took the stage for a Magic Mike-inspired performance that saw Hough get in on the act. “The fact that I wore pants is like, ‘Thank you universe! You just knew what was gonna happen!’ Hough told Entertainment Tonight. “Although I would have done it even if I was in a dress anyway.”

Howie Mandel was also shocked by the performance of one Benicio Bryant. While he was initially skeptical of the teen singer, he was won over by his impressive vocals. “I want to say that last week I gave you a hard time about an original song and I said don’t sing an original song, and you went again and you sang an original song,” Mandel said last night.

“I take back everything I said. I love this song. I love you. I truly believe that you’re the biggest star that can come out of this season,” he told Bryant. “You are the biggest star. You’re someplace between Troye Sivan and Harry Styles. That’s how I see you. You are beautiful. You sound beautiful. I think you can win this thing. Good luck, buddy.”