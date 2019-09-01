Akinyi’s Brother & Family on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Akinyi and Benjamin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are facing some issues with Akinyi’s family and very overprotective brother on tonight’s episode of the show.

For those who need a short recap, Benjamin, a 33-year-old divorced father of one, is traveling to Akinyi’s small village in Kenya to meet her family and ask for her hand in marriage. However, he will be the first white man to visit Akinyi’s village in several years, and is the first man she has ever introduced to her family. Benjamin must face Akinyi’s possessive, protective brother before he can marry his Kenyan love.

Here’s what we know about Akinyi’s brother and family:

Akinyi Describes Her Brother as ‘Very Overprotective’ & He Tells Benjamin That He Will Need His Support & Approval to Marry Akinyi

In the promo for this season of Before the 90 Days, Akinyi tells Benjamin that her brother “wants to keep an eye” on him after he arrives in Kenya. She tells the cameras that her brother is very overprotective of her during a confessional with the producers, so fans can expect some drama between Benjamin and Akinyi’s brother throughout the newest season of the show.

“If you want to marry my sister, you need me,” her brother tells Benjamin in the promo above. “You need me a lot.” Benjamin looks visibly uncomfortable by the declaration, but the reality star is quite smitten with his Kenyan love so he will likely endure her brother’s overprotective attitude and try to win over her suspicious family so he can marry Akinyi.

Another clip shows Benjamin and Akinyi discussing whether or not they are making the right decision in being together, while Ben tells the cameras that Akinyi is “pressuring” him. It’s unclear what she is pressuring him to do, but they couple is clearly in for a bumpy ride on their road to happiness.

Akinyi Told Benjamin That Her Father Might Chase Him Away With a Machete

Because Akinyi has never dated a white man, she isn’t sure how her family is going to react when she introduces Ben to her parents. In the clip above, Akinyi tells Benjamin that her father will “probably chase you away with a machete and tell you ‘don’t come back!'” and Ben looks a bit shaken.

There is little else publicly known about Akinyi’s brother and family so far on the show, although fans will likely get a chance to meet her family over the upcoming episodes, so keep tuning in to see how the drama plays out.

However, Benjamin and Akinyi are far from the first couple to have issues with family throughout the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Chantel and Pedro Jimeno had such intense issues with their parents and siblings that they even got their own spinoff show called The Family Chantel, which highlights the ongoing feud between their two families.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Benjamin and Akinyi on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

