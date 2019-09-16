Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria’s Age Difference 2019

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria married in 2012 and went on to have four children together, but, Baldwin has said the baby-making isn’t behind them. In an interview with Kevin Nealon on the season 3 premiere of Hiking with Kevin, Baldwin revealed, “We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one. We’re gonna have a fifth baby.” But, Baldwin said Hilaria isn’t yet pregnant.

Together, the couple has daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, along with sons Romeo Alejandro David, 15 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3 this month, and Rafael Thomas, 4. Baldwin also has a 23-year-old daughter named Ireland from his first marriage to Kim Basinger. He and Basinger were married from 1993 to 2002.

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria’s Age Gap

One thing that is often talked about when discussing Baldwin’s marriage to his wife is the age difference. Baldwin was born on April 3, 1958, which makes him 61 years old, while his wife is 35 years old. She was born on January 6, 1984.

According to MSN, Hilaria has said that even though she and her husband are very different, it works. She said, “Alec and I are very, very different but we’re similar in some ways too. We’re both very dramatic, strong-willed and kind of loud. I think that our kids, especially Carmen, are very much like us. With my husband, she likes to sit down and watch something. She has the capacity to complete something – where I’ll do it if I have to, but don’t want to. Alec is very good at that. Our boys are climbing on everything – I feel that’s very me.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Hilaria said that she doesn’t mind the age difference. She explained that when they started dating, “I didn’t really think too much of it because we’re so different.’ Everyone has commented on our age difference, and it is big, and I’m not someone who watches TV. So he’s somebody completely out of my world—not someone I’d necessarily think of.”

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s Relationship Timeline

Oprah Mag has reported that, despite the couple’s 26-year age difference, the two hit it off when they met in Manhattan in 2011. They went on to get married on June 29, 2012.

In an Instagram post, Baldwin talked about how he first met his wife, writing, “8 years ago, I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonably warm February evening. My friend, @bocartist and I sat down (outside!) and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life. Entirely. 8 years today. Thanks for all you’ve given me. You are a gift.”

Hilaria also recalled their first meeting, telling The New York Times, “I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you.’” She said that Baldwin then gave her his card.

Hilaria said that it took six weeks of dating for her now-husband to finally kiss her. But, soon, the relationship moved along quickly, with the two getting an apartment together after just five months.

