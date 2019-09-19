How Many Episodes & How Long Is American Horror Story: 1984?

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18 at 10/9c on FX. Season 9 will feature 10 episodes, which will be released weekly starting tonight. The ninth season of the popular horror anthology is inspired by classic slasher films of the 1980s such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Each episode will be approximately one hour long with commercials.

Here’s what we know about the episode list for AHS: 1984 so far, including the title and synopsis of each episode, as well as the schedule for season 9, courtesy of IMDb:

Season 9 Will Have 10 Episodes, Each About an Hour Long

1984 is one of three seasons to feature just 10 episodes: Roanoke and Apocalypse both had 10 episodes as well, while the rest of the series had between 11 and 13 episodes each season. Check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions below:

EPISODE 9.1, CAMP REDWOOD: “In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you.” (airs September 18, 2019)

EPISODE 9.2, MR. JINGLES: “Darkness descends upon the camp. Although it’s lights out, evil has no curfew.” (airs September 25, 2019)

EPISODE 9.3, SLASH DANCE: “Imitation is the best form of tragedy. Coming clean can be pretty messy.” (airs October 2, 2019)

EPISODE 9.4, TRUE KILLERS: “Mr. Jingles closes in on the one who got away as the counselors rally to escape Camp Redwood.” (airs October 9, 2019)

EPISODE 9.5, RED DAWN: “As twilight broaches, the survivors brace for a final brawl.” (airs October 16, 2019)

Episodes 6-10 have no description or title yet on IMDb, but Heavy will update as soon as more information on season 9 becomes available. Each episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays following the season premiere, so episode 6 should be released on October 23, episode 7 on October 30, episode 8 on November 6, episode 9 on November 13, and the season finale, episode 10, will premiere on November 20. If this schedule changes, Heavy will also update.

The Plot Involves an Escaped Killer Named Mr. Jingles Who Attacks Camp Redwood

According to PopBuzz, the plot involves a group of young adults who head to Camp Redwood for the summer to serve as camp counselors. After arriving at the camp, the group finds out that Redwood was the site of a violent, bloody massacre several years earlier. Crazed murderer Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch, who played Twisty the Clown in Freak Show), was involved in the murderous rampage at the camp years ago and recently escaped from a psychiatric facility.

“I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat,” executive producer Tim Minear told The Wrap in May of 2019.

Series creator Ryan Murphy shared the official cast announcement on Instagram, which revealed plenty of returning American Horror Story favorites: Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman will all be back for season 9 alongside newcomers Angelica Ross, Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, Zach Villa and Mitch Pileggi. Sarah Paulson will likely make a cameo appearance at some point, but she will not be a main character, according to Variety.

Tune in Wednesdays at 10/9c to catch American Horror Story: 1984 on FX.

