American Horror Story 1984 Plot: What is Season 9 About?

American Horror Story season 9 premieres Wednesday, September 18 at 10/9c on FX. The ninth season of the popular horror anthology, titled “1984,” is inspired by classic slasher films of the 1980s such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, with a sprinkling of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The synopsis for episode 1, titled “Camp Redwood,” reads, “In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you.”

Here’s what we know about the plot of season 9:

The Season is Centered Around Camp Redwood & Involves a Serial Killer Hunting Down the Campers

ASH: 1984 takes place at Camp Redwood and will have the ’80s slasher movie vibe mentioned above. According to PopBuzz, the plot involves a group of young adults who head to Camp Redwood for the summer after Xavier (Cody Fern) is hired on as a camp counselor. On the way to Redwood, the group of campers accidentally runs somebody over.

After arriving at the camp, the group quickly uncovers the disturbing history behind Camp Redwood: the camp was the site of a violent massacre years earlier. There’s also a chance that the man they hit was the escaped murderer Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch, who played Twisty the Clown in Freak Show), who was involved in the murderous rampage at the camp years ago and recently escaped from a psychiatric facility.

Brooke (Emma Roberts), a survivor of a serial killer attack, is immediately weary about staying at the camp after uncovering the truth about Mr. Jingles. In the trailer above, we see the group (which includes Billie Lourd, DeRon Horton, Angelica Ross and Gus Kenworthy) all face off against a knife-wielding serial killer, so fans are in for a bloody, slasher season of AHS, just in time for Halloween.

There Will Be Some New Faces Among The AHS Vets Returning For Season 9

A handful of AHS veterans are returning for season 9, although there will be a few stars notably absent from 1984 as well. Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and John Carroll Lynch will all be returning this season, and longtime AHS star Sarah Paulson might make a cameo appearance at some point, but she will not be a main character, according to TV Guide.

Pose actress Angelica Ross announced in July that she had joined the cast of 1984, making Ross the first trans actor to secure two series’ regular roles. Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy will also join the series, as well as Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Dear White People‘s DeRon Horton, Shameless‘ Zach Villa, and The X-Files‘ Mitch Pileggi, among others.

Unfortunately, fan-favorite actor Evan Peters will be absent this season, after telling a reporter from Extra that he’s “going to sit a season out.” In an interview with GQ, Peters discussed the demands that the show places on its cast members and mentioned that it “hurts [his] soul.”

“There’s this massive amount of rage that’s been called upon from me, and the emotional stuff that’s been called on me for Pose [another of Murphy’s shows] has been heartbreaking, and I’m sick. I don’t feel good,” he told GQ. Actress and AHS-regular Kathy Bates is also taking a break from the show.

Tune in Wednesdays at 10/9c to catch American Horror Story: 1984 on FX.

