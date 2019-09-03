America’s Got Talent 2019 Semi-Finalists: AGT Winners & Judges’ Picks

America’s Got Talent 2019 begins its semi-finals on September 3, 2019 and there are a bold bunch of acts set to perform. The semi-finals air in two-parts, over the course of four episodes. Read on below for the spoilers on which performers are taking the stage tonight, which ones perform next week and which of the golden buzzer winners are left in the competition.

AGT 2019 Judges’ Picks

When it comes to the golden buzzer winners who are left in the competition, they include the Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Luke Islam, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and V. Unbeatable.

Judge Gabrielle Union’s golden buzzer was Lee, Simon Cowell’s was Butler-Figueroa, Terry Crews’s pick was the Detroit Youth Choir, Julianne Hough had given her golden buzzer to Luke Islam, Union’s husband Dwyane Wade chose V. Unbeatable, guest judge Ellie Kemper chose Light Balance Kids, and guest judge Jay Leno’s golden buzzer was for Emanne Beasha.

AGT 2019 Semi-Finalists & Spoilers

The semi-finalists for AGT season 14 are:

Blacklight painter Alex Dowis

Singer Ansley Burns

Singer Benicio Bryant

Singer and Guitarist Chris Kläfford

Detroit Youth Choir

Magician Dom Chambers

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha

Magician Eric Chien

Impressionist Greg Morton

Stand-up Comedienne Jackie Fabulous

Singer and Pianist Kodi Lee

Light-Up Dance Group Light Balance Kids

Singer Luke Islam

Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek

Acrobatic Trio the Messoudi Brothers

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Singer Robert Finley

Stand-up Comedian Ryan Niemiller

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Acrobatic Dance Group V. Unbeatable

Vocal Group Voices of Service

When it comes to which acts are performing on the first semi-finals episode, Tuesday night, September 3rd, the lineup includes:

Ansley Burns

Benicio Bryant

Eric Chien

Greg Morton

Jackie Fabulous

Kodi Lee

Light Balance Kids

Messoudi Brothers

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Robert Finley

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Gold Derby has reported that Kodi Lee has been voted as most likely to win, out of tonight’s acts. Meanwhile, Judge Simon Cowell has said that Tyler Butler-Figueroa is the contestant who everyone will be “rooting for” this season, according to People. Butler-Giueroa is an 11-year-old violinist who was diagnosed with leukemia at 4½ years old and also suffered from bullying over his illness.

Ahead of part 1 of the semi-finals, judge Gabrielle Union’s advice to the contestants is to “idiot-proof” their performances. In an interview with People, for the singing competitors, Union said, “I strongly suggest idiot-proofing the song choice. Pick a song that people are familiar with so they can have something to compare it to and recognize as brilliant.” And, for those non-singing acts, Union said, “Whatever you thought was good enough for the live shows, go back to the drawing board, humble yourself and come back stronger, bigger, badder and better. Leave it all out there.”

When it comes to the other new judge on the show this season, Julianne Hough, she is focused on the enjoyment of changing people’s lives. Hough told Parade, “It is fulfilling to be able to be on this show, watching other people’s dreams come true because nothing makes me happier than when somebody says that they’re happy and fulfilled.”