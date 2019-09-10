America’s Got Talent 2019 Winners: The AGT Semi-Finalists Tonight

America’s Got Talent 2019 airs part 2 of its live semi-finals tonight, on September 10, 2019 and there is an eclectic mix of acts set to perform. The semi-finals conclude with tomorrow’s live results show, so voting at home is important when it comes to the success of your favorite acts. Read on below for the spoilers on which performers are taking the stage tonight, which ones perform next week and which of the golden buzzer winners are left in the competition.

AGT 2019 Winners

When it comes to the golden buzzer winners who are left in the competition and performing tonight, they include singer Emanne Beasha, dance group V. Unbeatable, Detroit Youth Choir, and singer Luke Islam. Emanne Beasha was guest judge Jay Leno’s golden buzzer pick, while V. Unbeatable was guest judge Dwayne Wade’s choice. Islam was chosen by Julianne Hough and the Detroit Youth Choir was host Terry Crews’ top pick.

AGT 2019 Semi-Finalists & Spoilers

The full list of semi-finalists for AGT season 14 are:

Singer Ansley Burns

Detroit Youth Choir

Blacklight painter Alex Dowis

Magician Dom Chambers

Singer Benicio Bryant

Singer and Guitarist Chris Kläfford

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha

Magician Eric Chien

Impressionist Greg Morton

Stand-up Comedienne Jackie Fabulous

Singer and Pianist Kodi Lee

Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek

Light-Up Dance Group Light Balance Kids

Singer Luke Islam

Acrobatic Trio the Messoudi Brothers

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Singer Robert Finley

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Acrobatic Dance Group V. Unbeatable

Stand-up Comedian Ryan Niemiller

Vocal Group Voices of Service

When it comes to which acts are performing on part 2 of the semi-finals episode, Tuesday night, September 10th, the lineup includes:

Alex Dowis

Chris Kläfford

Detroit Youth Choir

Dom Chambers

Emanne Beasha

Lukas & Falco

Luke Islam

Marcin Patrzalek

Ryan Niemiller

V. Unbeatable

Voices of Service

Ahead of the semi-finals, new judge Gabrielle Union’s advice to the contestants when performing was to “idiot-proof” their performances. Make sure they’re perfect. In an interview with People, for the singing competitors on the show, Union said, “I strongly suggest idiot-proofing the song choice. Pick a song that people are familiar with so they can have something to compare it to and recognize as brilliant.” And, for those non-singing acts, Union said, “Whatever you thought was good enough for the live shows, go back to the drawing board, humble yourself and come back stronger, bigger, badder, and better. Leave it all out there.”

Judge Julianne Hough, who also joined the panel this season, said she is focused on the enjoyment of changing people’s lives. Hough told Parade, “It is fulfilling to be able to be on this show, watching other people’s dreams come true because nothing makes me happier than when somebody says that they’re happy and fulfilled.”

Last week, Sean Hayes of Will & Grace sat in as a guest judge on part 1 of the semi-finals and on tonight’s show, Queen Latifah will appear as a guest judge.

Tune in to watch part 2 of the semi-finals tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT and see who makes it through on tomorrow night’s live results show.