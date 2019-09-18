‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 & AGT Champions Season 2 Renewed

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent is coming to an end, which may make you wonder if the show has been canceled or renewed. Well, according to TV Series Finale, AGT has been renewed and will return in Summer 2020, on NBC. The America’s Got Talent spin-off show AGT Champions will also be returning. Season 2 of the show will air in the upcoming winter.

Cast details on the judges, host, and contestants on either shows have not yet been revealed. But, auditioning info has been released.

AGT Season 15 Auditions

Information on casting call locations and how to audition for AGT season 15 has already been released.

Online auditions are already open and applicants can submit audition videos. The intro to the online video submission site reads, “Get A Head Start On Season 15! … We are geared up for a jam-packed summer filled with talent from around the globe, but we are always looking for the next great act! Sign up now and submit a Video Audition for next season. All videos will be reviewed by a producer and if selected, you could be on the stage next summer! What are you waiting for?!”

If you’d like to sign up for audition alerts, for announcements and updates, you can do that as well.

When it comes to open auditions and casting calls, the cities and dates for season 15 auditions include:

SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 10, 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 19, 2019

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23, 2019

DALLAS, TX – DECEMBER 14, 2019

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 17, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 7, 2020

CABAZON, CA – JANUARY 18, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 1, 2020

Auditioners must fit the eligibility requirements, which can be found here. According to the requirements, “ALL contestants must be a United States citizen, legal permanent resident of the United States, possess a current employment authorization card (EAD card) or be in the United States legally at the time of their initial audition.”

Auditioners will not find out if they’ve made it onto the show until March 2020.

The End of AGT Season 14

But, before we get to see season 15, the 14th season has to come to a conclusion. Ahead of the 2019 finale, judge Julianne Hough talked about how difficult it will be to pick a winner, explaining, “It’s going to be really difficult because everybody was so amazing. I don’t know even know who’s gonna go and who’s not. Thank goodness America is another judge.” And, according to People, her advice to the finalists was, “If you just stay true to yourself, that is enough. Your talent is great and you got that already. If you try to be anything else but you, you’re never going to please everybody, so just be yourself.”

Simon Cowell also spoke about the finale ahead of time, telling People, “Everyone stepped up and what you pray for at the end, of all this work, is a great finale. You want great people in there and an open competition. It’s going to be very open.”

The grand finale airs on Wednesday night, September 18, 2019, airing on the NBC network.

