AGT Voting: How to Vote for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight 9/10/2019

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent continues with part 2 of the semi-finals airing tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. The live shows give each of the contestants the opportunity to perform for America’s votes, hoping to continue on in the competition and into the finals, which air next week. The acts who are performing on tonight’s episode are listed below. The viewers at home have all the power when it comes to the fates of the performers, as their votes determine whether or not each act can move forward or get them eliminated.

So, if you want your favorite acts to move on in the competition on AGT 2019, voting is the best way to play a part in the outcome of the show. There are a few different voting methods available for viewers to use, but this season, none of them involve phone numbers. So, if you are trying to figure out how to vote for AGT acts by using your phone, this method of voting does not exist on this show anymore. The voting methods that are available for at-home viewers are the official AGT voting app, voting online by using the AGT website, or via your Xfinity X1 remote. Read on for details on each of the voting methods below.

AGT 2019 Voting Window

If you would like to cast your votes online, AGT voters can vote up to 10 times for each act on that episode, during the open voting window. The acts appearing on tonight’s episode are:

Alex Dowis

Chris Kläfford

Detroit Youth Choir

Dom Chambers

Emanne Beasha

Lukas & Falco

Luke Islam

Marcin Patrzalek

Ryan Niemiller

V. Unbeatable

Voices of Service

The AGT voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on Wednesday, tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so don’t forget to get your votes in by the end of the voting time. If you are using the AGT voting app, you can save your favorite acts during the live shows, as well as during the live results nights, which incorporates the “Dunkin Save”.

The lives shows air twice per week, with performances taking place on Tuesday nights and the live results episodes on Wednesday nights.

AGT Online Voting 2019

By using the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, fans can vote for their favorite contestants during the live episodes. They can also save acts during the results shows, share their favorite acts on Facebook, and tweet to each of the cast members on the show, straight from the app.

When voting by using the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The official AGT app for 2019 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, in addition to Google Play.

For online voting at home for season 14 of the show, AGT viewers will have to sign in or register in order to cast their votes here.

According to NBC, when it comes to Xfinity X1 users, “Cable customers with an X1 set-top box can vote using the remote. While Xfinity XI users only have until one hour after the end of “AGT” in their respective time zones, those casting their votes via the app or online have until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT to register and submit their choices.”

With the help of voters tonight and into tomorrow morning, several acts will be put through during tomorrow night’s results show, while others will be eliminated. The live results show will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.