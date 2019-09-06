Andrea & Lamondre on Love After Lockup Update: Are They Still Together?

Andrea and Lamondre, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met through Lamondre’s cousin and have been dating since. The couple has a lot to overcome on the show already, including Lamondre’s long-term prison sentence and the difficult task of winning over Andrea’s family, who doesn’t like Lamondre and doesn’t think she should marry the convict.

Lamondre, who considers himself a modern-day “Scarface,” plans to marry Andrea when he is released (although he isn’t scheduled to be released until 2026, according to Starcasm). However, Andrea’s family is very familiar with Lamondre’s drug charges and subsequent trial, as his case dominated headlines in Daytona for months following his arrest. If she chooses to go through with the wedding, Andrea risks pushing her family away for good.

So is the couple still together today, or have they split up since filming wrapped up? Has Lamondre been able to win over Andrea’s family, and will they go through with the wedding? Here’s what we know:

Andrea Kept Her Relationship with Lamondre a Secret From Her Family

Andrea and Lamondre met after the inmate expressed interest in Andrea to his cousin, who gave Lamondre Andrea’s address so the two could write letters to each other and stay in contact. Although the reality stars quickly hit it off and fell in love, Andrea kept her relationship with Lamondre a secret from her family because she worried about how they would react to the news that she was dating a convict.

However, Andrea is working on changing her family’s opinion of her fiance, and recently opened up to them about her relationship with the inmate. She is looking toward the future, and hopes to marry Lamondre and start a family of their own when he is finally released from prison.

“I look at the bigger picture like getting married, like Sundays, going to church. Just that family love,” she said during a confessional. “Lamondre never asked me to marry me, he’s always told me, ‘You’re going to be my wife.’ That was his way of proposing, and of course, I am going to marry him.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Reality Couple is Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to WE tv likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. Since he isn’t set to be released until 2026, we aren’t sure just how long Andrea will stick it out and stay with her prison fiance.

Although it isn’t completely clear if they are still together today, Lamondre does frequently update his Instagram page with posts encouraging fans to watch the newest episode of the show, and he still refers to Andrea as “his lady” so it appears the two might still be together. Fans will just have to keep tuning in Fridays at at 9/8c on WE tv to catch the newest episode of Love After Lockup, and see how Andrea and Lamondre’s love story plays out.

