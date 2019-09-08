Angela & Michael 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, featured on an earlier season of the show and are back to continue sharing their love story with fans. The couple appeared on season 2 of Before the 90 Days, and although the two made their engagement official, Angela still had doubts about her future with Michael when the season wrapped up.

The couple has had a rocky road to happiness however; their issues, which have been extensively documented on the show, have left viewers wondering if the two are still together or if they’ve gone their separate ways since filming wrapped up.

Here’s what we know about Angela and Michael’s current relationship status:

The Two Met Online & Immediately Hit it Off Before Angela Flew to Nigeria to Meet Michael in Person

Angela and Michael met online while Angela was working as a nursing assistant for hospice care in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The couple quickly fell in love through social media before Angela booked a flight to visit him in Nigeria, despite warnings from her friends and family that Michael was scamming her. Michael is a big fan of President Donald Trump and has made it known that he wants to be a successful businessman like his idol, so Angela’s friends were concerned he was just using her for to get his American visa and start a life in the U.S.

Despite several arguments and trust issues between the two, including a big fight when Angela accused Michael of emptying her bank account, she was determined to marry her Nigerian beau, and the two began the process of applying for a K-1 spousal visa while planning their wedding. According to Reality TV World, Angela said Michael made her feel “appreciated and wanted.”

The Two Are Still Together Today & Hope to Start a Family

Earlier this year in May, Angela confirmed the couple was still together, engaged, and would be returning for Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, according to Reality TV World. Michael also posts plenty of pictures of the two of them together on his Instagram account, often with gushy captions like “she’s so beautiful and looks like an angel to me” and “forever and a day more.”

“We are getting married! We’re filming Before the 90 Days right now! He’s coming here [to the United States],” Angela recently told a fan, according to In Touch Weekly. When asked if Michael finally started to “act right” in recent months, Angela responded “”Yes girl, just gotta feed him some chicken and behind closed doors, he ain’t back talking.”

The reality stars are hoping to start a family in the near future, although they will need a donor egg to do so. A recent episode of 90 Days saw Angela asking her daughter Skyla to be their donor, and although Skyla wasn’t too keen on the idea, she told her mother she would consider donating an egg if Michael got his act together.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Angela and Michael on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

