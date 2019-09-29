Angela & Michael Baby Plans & Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have been making plans to start a family over the last few months. During last week’s episode of the show, Angela and Michael sat down with Michael’s mother to explain that they were looking into alternate fertility options, if Angela isn’t able to conceive another child.

Due to Angela’s age and menopause symptoms, the couple isn’t sure they can conceive without the help of a donor egg or a surrogate mother. Children are extremley important in Michael’s Nigerian culture (to carry on their name and bloodline), so Michael’s mother is understandably skeptical about their chances of having a child. His mother suggested that Michael go out and impregnate another woman if Angela can’t give him a child, which obviously didn’t sit well with Angela.

Here’s what you need to know about their plans to start a family:

Angela’s Daughter is Considering Carrying The Child if They Need a Surrogate

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B1COuCpFjGo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=dlfix

During an earlier episode of the show, Angela sat down with her daughter Skyla to discuss the possibility of donating an egg or “toting” the child, as Angela calls it, in case Angela herself can’t conceive a healthy child.

“Michael wants a baby,” she tells her daughter in the clip above. “And you know I probably can’t give him a baby.” Her daughter immediately interjects and says that she won’t carry the baby for them, to which Angela replies “I can tote it, I just need your egg.” You can watch the full clip above.

Although Skyla was initially against the idea, Angela renegotiated and asked if Skyla would agree to be the surrogate for her child with Michael if Angela could find a different egg donor. “I don’t know. I might carry it,” Skyla told her mom.

“In Nigeria, everyone is expected to have a child to carry on the name of the family. So, I was happy when Angela told me her daughter might carry our baby,” Michael said during an earlier episode of the show.

Michael’s Mom Suggested He Impregnate Another Woman if Angela Can’t Give Him a Child

While Angela and Michael were visiting Michael’s mother in Nigeria, she started asking the couple when they plan to have a child. The reality stars discussed the possibility of different fertility options if they find out they can’t produce a healthy baby.

“There can be an issue, we might not have one,” Angela told her future mother-in-law. “But my daughter maybe offered to tote it if I produce a way to conceive the baby.” At first, Michael’s mother thought she meant that Michael would have intercourse with Angela’s daughter, and when they explained that there would be a medical procedure to fertilize an egg without intercourse, she remained skeptical about their chances.

“I don’t like that he’s the only one out of all my children who’s yet to have a child,” Michael’s mom said during a confessional. “I know it will be difficult to task a woman who is above 50 years old to get pregnant let alone birth a child.”

She then suggested that Angela allow Michael to go out and impregnate another woman if she wasn’t able to give him a child, which, as expected, didn’t sit well with the fiery Georgian. Last week’s promo for tonight’s episode sees Angela lose it over the very idea of allowing Michael to go and knock up another woman.

“If I can’t have a baby, you would have sex with another woman?” Angela asks Michael, who responds “that’s what people in Nigeria do.” Angela immediately loses her temper and shouts “If you ever think that I would let you f–k another b–ch, you got the wrong f–king one.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and see how the drama unfolds between Angela and Michael. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage.

