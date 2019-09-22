Angela & Michael Breakup Timeline & Cheating Scandals

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had to overcome several obstacles throughout their time together, and although they appear to still together today, they have split up a few times over the course of their relationship.

Michael has admitted to cheating on Angela shortly after they first got together and the reality stars have had several explosive fights on the show over the years, including a few very public breakups and a mountain of trust issues. Here’s what we know about Angela and Michael’s breakups and cheating scandals over the years:

They Broke Up During The Season 2 ‘Tell All’ Special After Michael Called Angela His ‘Elder’

The couple has had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” throughout their two year relationship. During Angela’s trip to Lagos last season, she was struggling to use the ATMs in Nigeria, so she gave Michael her debit card and asked him to withdraw some cash for her. When Angela returned home, she found her bank account empty and accused Michael of robbing her.

However, it was revealed during the season 2 reunion episode that it was just a banking error and Michael had never stolen any money from Angela. The Georgia native admitted that she was refunded all of the money that had disappeared, so it was all a big misunderstanding.

The couple also appeared to split up during the season 2 “Tell All” special after Michael referred to Angela as his “elder.” Angela threw her engagement ring on the table and stormed out of the room, calling Michael an “idiot,” and a “son of a bitch” for embarrassing her on national television. However, after the special aired, Angela said that the two reconciled shortly after and never actually split up, according to Cosmopolitan.

The couple also split up for a short time after an argument escalated and became physical; you can read more about that argument and the breakup below:

Michael Cheated on Angela Early in Their Relationship

Angela and Michael have been at odds about Michael’s social media pages since the two first got together. Angela didn’t like that Michael followed so many beautiful women on his Instagram page when he wouldn’t even keep a picture of her on his phone. She worried that he was talking to these other women while they were together, so he promised to delete all of the women from his page (to this day, he follows 0 people on Instagram!).

“It upsets me that Michael follows thousands of women and looks at their photos, but he doesn’t want to see my photo when he opens up his damn phone,” she said at the time. She ended up having reason to be skeptical about the women in his life after finding out that he cheated on her shortly after they first met and started dating.

According to In Touch, Michael originally told her that a girl in his neighborhood needed a ride home and didn’t have any money, so he offered her a ride in exchange for oral sex. Michael even admitted during a confessional that he received oral sex, but he said that was the only time he had cheated on Angela.

After catching Michael in a few lies, Angela felt like there was more to the story than he was revealing, and confronted him about it in the clip below:

“Something’s telling me you lied about that too,” Angela said. “Here’s what I think — I think you went to a club, you drank a beer with your friends, you were horny and you was looking for a b—h to f–k. You seen one, you got a b–w job, and you went home. And you didn’t want me to know you was hanging out trying to look for p—y, Michael.”

Michael told Angela that she was “absolutely right,” and apologized. Angela eventually forgave him because the incident had happened before they were in a serious relationship, but the reality star had her doubts; she said she felt that if Michael cheated early on in their relationship, then he’ll continue to cheat.

According to In Touch, Angela was so upset that she decided to head back to America early, but when she started packing her things, Michael tried to stop her from leaving. He tried blocking the doorway before Angela pushed him out of the way, and the two ended up in a scuffle before Angela walked off. “It’s over,” she said as she walked away. “He made me look like a f–king fool.”

They Are Still Together Today Despite Their Previous Breakups & Cheating Accusations

Despite the numerous altercations, short break ups and trust issues the two have dealt with throughout their two year relationship, the couple appears to still be together today and are hoping to start a family together. Earlier this year in May, Angela confirmed the couple was still together, engaged, and would be returning for Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, according to Reality TV World.

“We are getting married! We’re filming Before the 90 Days right now! He’s coming here [to the United States],” Angela told a fan, according to In Touch Weekly. Michael also frequently posts pictures and clips of the two on his Instagram account, often accompanied by sweet, gushy captions about how much he loves his woman, so it appears the reality stars are still going strong today.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Angela and Michael on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

