Are Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Still Together on LHHH?

Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz continue to fuel speculation about their relationship. The cast members of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, have tried to convince the rest of the world that their are “just friends,” but their closeness has suggested otherwise. So are Apryl and Fizz dating? Are they still together or has their romance cooled off?

Apryl and Fizz’s relationship has drawn heat from fans, given that Fizz works with Apryl’s ex-boyfriend, Omarion. Both Fizz and Omarion are part of the R&B group B2K, and they recently embarked on the 2019 Millennium tour together. The sneak peek for tonight’s episode sees Fizz confront Apryl about B2K’s concerns, and how their relationship could result in the group splitting up. The sneak peek ends with Apryl looking stunned.

Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Are Still Together on ‘LHHH’

Despite their confrontation, Apryl and Fizz are still together. The former recently talked about her connection with Fizz, and how he’s helped during difficult time. “Me and Dreux’s relationship is a friendship. When it pertains to me dealing with the father of my children and how difficult it has been, he’s stepped in,” she explained.

“He’s seen the way that Omari doesn’t communicate, or when he does communicate it’s very ignorant at times, and he feels bad for me,” Apryl added. “Me and him are as close as we are because he’s dealing with someone who’s almost similar to his children. We have that compatibility in both dealing with the mother and father of our children. He steps in just to help me get sleep or when he sees that I don’t have anyone to help me with the children, he’ll be like, ‘You gotta go work, you gotta make your money, go ahead and do what you gotta do — what a friend would do.”

Fizz’s Strained Relationship With Omarion Has Caused Problems With Their Group B2K

Fizz has spoken about the riff between him and Omarion in the past, though he previously claimed that it didn’t affect their working relationship. “At the end of the day, we’re all grown men and we all live our own separate lives,” he told Vibe. “It’s not like we’re brothers and best friends and hang out after the tour. Everybody’s home. I haven’t spoken to any of them. They haven’t spoken to me. And you know, that’s just that. It’s business, but we know what it is. When we come together, the spirit takes over.”

Fizz recently attended the birthday party of Apryl and Omarion’s son Megaa Omari Grandberry. The couple also appeared in court together, when Apryl attended a court hearing to determine where to send her children to school. Omarion and his mother were also present, and the tension led to Omarion’s mother shooting Fizz a dirty look when she passed him. The rapper openly wondered why O’s mother was so cold to him.

