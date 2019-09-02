Are Lowe’s & Home Depot Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Is Lowe’s Open on Monday? Is Home Depot closed for Labor Day 2019? If you’re planning to do some shopping this holiday weekend, you’re in luck. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s will be open Monday September 2, 2019.

A three-day weekend can be perfect for catching up on those home projects you’ve left unfinished for the last few years. Making the first step with a shopping trip is a whole lot easier when you have an extra day to do it. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s are offering fantastic deals across the store. And since they’re both open on Labor Day, you can compare prices to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Most Home Depot stores are operating under holiday hours Monday. Most departments are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Labor Day. The Tool & Truck Rental department is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check your store location to verify hours.

Lowe’s is also operating under holiday hours at most of its stores. Lowe’s is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Exterior Project Services department is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check your store’s location to check the hours in your area.

Here’s what you need to know:

Home Depot and Lowe’s Are Open Labor Day with Holiday Hours

https://twitter.com/HomeDepotCareer/status/1164545353397309443

Home Depot & Lowe’s Are Offering Labor Day Deals

https://twitter.com/Lowes/status/1167436817286619136

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s are offering some great deals for Labor Day.

Home Depot Labor Day sales include deals on grills, large appliances, home decor and more.

Home Depot wrote on its website:

Labor Day is not just a day off from work or school each September signaling the end of summer. It’s also a day to celebrate our nation’s workers by giving them some time to spend with family and friends. With an extra day off in your week, Labor Day is a perfect opportunity to get a jump on home improvement projects, plan an end-of-summer cookout celebration or do a little shopping for the upcoming fall. That’s why The Home Depot nearest you will be open for Labor Day. This year, we’re offering big savings on the brands you know and love, in one of our best Labor Day sales to date. Find everything you need for the perfect back-to-school barbeque or get inspired for your next home project with Labor Day deals on everything from appliances to lawn mowers. With cooler weather and lots of fall football games on the horizon, be sure to check out our exciting patio furniture deals and Labor Day grill savings on gas, charcoal and pellet grills. We’ll also have savings available both online and in stores on exclusive paint products and power tools. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it right here at The Home Depot’s big Labor Day event.

Lowe’s is offering Labor Day deals across the store, including deals on patio furniture, flooring, paint and outdoor tools and equipment.

“Happy Labor Day,” the Lowe’s website said. “Established to honor the American work force, this holiday is always observed on the first Monday in September. For many Americans, Labor Day weekend also symbolizes the official end of summer and the unofficial start to the school year. People celebrate it by throwing Labor Day parties — full of food, family, friends and fun. Lowe’s can help you become the master of the cookout with a new grill or smoker. We can also aid in your party prep with a variety of accessories. For all your Labor Day needs, visit us in store or online at Lowes.com.”

If you’re on the market for electronics, or you want to compare prices on appliances, also check out Best Buy’s Labor Day Deals on Monday.

