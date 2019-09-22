Aron Eisenberg’s Last Tweet, Facebook & Instagram Posts

Aron Eisenberg was active on social media the day before he died sharing a photo of a rainbow at sunrise, writing about hope and climate change, and sharing fond memories.

He died at age 50 on Saturday September 21, 2019. His wife, Malissa Longo, announced in a Facebook post her husband died. In the same post, she announced they eloped, and they had been planning a big wedding.

Eisenberg was best known as “Nog” on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He was born with only one kidney, and that kidney was failing by the time he was a teenager. He had his first kidney transplant at age 17, according to StarTrek.com. He had a second kidney transplant in 2016. Longo raised funds on GoFundMe to help pay for the medical costs, time off work and to help compensate his donor for her time off work.

Longo wrote on Facebook Saturday Eisenberg was in the hospital in critical condition. Just hours later, she announced he had died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eisenberg’s Last Instagram Post Was a Photo of a Rainbow at Sunrise

The last photo Eisenberg shared on Instagram was a photo of the sun rising over the mountains with a rainbow and wispy clouds. The mountains are silhouetted against the sunrise. He shared the photo from Westlake Village, California, on Friday morning.

He paired the beautiful picture with a quote from Mark Nepo, a poet, philosopher and spiritual writer.

“‘To listen is to lean in softly with a willingness to be changed by what we hear.’-Mark Nepo.” he wrote.

The quote comes from Nepo’s book, The Exquisite Risk: Daring to Live an Authentic Life.

The passage says, “But how do we listen? It is so simple and so hard. So obvious to begin and so elusive to maintain. In this lies the vitality of deep listening. To keep beginning. Over and over. To keep emptying and opening. And simply to keep listening. For to listen is to continually give up all expectation and to give our attention, completely and freshly, to what is before us, not really knowing what we will hear or what that will mean. In the practice of our days, to listen is to lean in, softly, with a willingness to be changed by what we hear.”

Eisenberg Shared a Facebook Memory Friday Afternoon of the Beginning of ‘The New Trek Adventure’

Aron Eisenberg’s last post on Facebook was a Facebook memory from two years earlier. He shared a photo from a Star Trek after party, sharing photos of himself and his wife with Star Trek author Larry Nemecek and others.

“What a great night and this began the new trek adventure!!!” he wrote, tagging Longo in the post.

The original post was Longo’s Facebook post.

She wrote, “A few pics from last night’s after party. Always great to see Nikki and Larry. Doug Jones was great both on and off screen! Such a nice man. And the view was gorgeous! These photos don’t do it justice. P.S There is an unexpected photo bomb by Conner Trinneer in the photo with Doug.”

Eisenberg Was Writing About Climate Change on Twitter the Day Before he Died

Absolutely @Marina_Sirtis !!!! And hope is what we need so so much right now. 👊💪🙏🖖❤️#ClimateStrike https://t.co/4fjuI4ieAt — Aron Eisenberg (@AronEisenberg) September 20, 2019

Eisenberg retweeted a series of tweets on Friday. Many of those were pertaining to the climate strike in New York City.

He retweeted a video of the climate strike, which said, “This gives me hope that the next generation will do everything in it’s power to fix the total mess that we have made. If it’s not too late. #ClimateStrike.”

Eisenberg wrote, “Absolutely!!!! And hope is what we need so so much right now.”

