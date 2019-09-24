Asante Blackk on ‘This Is Us’ & ‘When They See Us’

Asante Blackk, from the hit Netflix series When They See Us, is joining the Season 4 cast of This Is Us in an unspecified role.

Blackk will be joined by fellow When They See Us cast member Marsha Stephanie Blake on the hit NBC series. In When They See Us, Blackk played Kevin Richardson, one of the five teens arrested and falsely convicted in the 1989 attack on a female jogger in Central Park.

Details about Blackk’s Character Are Being Kept under Wraps

As is the case with nearly every new cast addition to This Is Us, details of Blackk’s character are being kept under wraps.

In addition to Blackk, Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, Bahara Golestani, and Jennifer Morrison will play roles in Season 4.

Asante Blackk’s Emmy Nomination

This past weekend, Blackk was the youngest nominee at the Emmys. The 17-year-old shared with the Daily News, “It feels like a lot of pressure… It’s just mind-blowing.”

Blackk continued, “I’m just excited to be here… These are people I’ve looked up to my whole life, and I’m proud to be here to represent the exonerated five.”

At the Emmys, When They See Us earned an impressive 16 nominations. What was he up to before starring on the small screen? Asante tells the New York Daily News, “I was just doing school plays before this, in my senior year of high school. Ava called me and said she wanted me to be a part of her project…”

At the Emmys, Asante’s castmate, Jharrel Jerome, took home the award for best lead actor in a limited series for his portrayal of Korey Wise. The 21-year-old shared upon receiving the Emmy, “I was going back and forth between school and filming. It was amazing. I never would have thought I’d be here at the Emmys, nominated myself. It’s just a pleasure.” He continued, “I have to thank my mom, who’s with me today… My beautiful mother. Damn. I couldn’t do it without her.”

Season 4 of ‘This Is Us’

Tonight’s This Is Us season 4 premiere is titled “Strangers”, and in the episode, Jack will meet Rebecca’s parents, as new characters (listed above) are introduced. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Dan Fogelman shared, “Restarts for everybody. And midpoints. I think it’s going to be very ambitious and sprawling in terms of how it plays with time. Many of our characters are in the middle of their stories, and that’s a point where characters are opening up to new things and new things are starting. That becomes a very exciting period for almost all of the characters, and for some of them, maybe a very scary period in terms of how fraught their storylines are.”

In the Season 3 finale, Kevin broke up with his girlfriend, Kate brought home her baby from the NICU, and Rebecca and Miguel took off to “help with babysitting duties.”

Be sure to tune into the Season 4 premiere of This Is Us airing on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

