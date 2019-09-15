Ash Ketchum Trending After Finally Winning Pokemon League

Ash Ketchum is trending on Twitter because he finally won a Pokemon League Conference after all these years. The big win happened on the Pokemon Sun and Moon anime’s 139th episode, “Birth! The Aloha Champion!” And now Twitter is celebrating his big win after 22 long years.

Twitter Is Celebrating His Big Win After More than 20 Long Years

The news was first shared by @anipoke_PR, Pokemon’s official anime Twitter account. The translated tweet reads: “He won the fierce fight between Gurajio was shining at the top of the Arora Pokemon League # Satoshi. Actually, this is the first time that I won the Pokemon League. Satoshi, really congratulations.”

Ash won after fighting Lillie’s brother Gladion, and this marks the first time he’s ever won a Pokemon League Conference. Yes, it’s been a long 22 years. Some fans have said that they were born when Ash first started down this road, so they’ve been waiting pretty much their entire lives for this moment.

Now everyone’s celebrating on Twitter too.

On Twitter, @ActualAero wrote: “Ash Ketchum has been a part of millions of lives & while many stop watching the Pokémon anime Ash continued to be a role model trainer for new generations. He’s lost every Pokémon League to teach children it’s ok to lose & today he finally won. What a day to be a Pokémon fan :)”

Ash Ketchum has been a part of millions of lives & while many stop watching the Pokémon anime Ash continued to be a role model trainer for new generations. He's lost every Pokémon League to teach children it's ok to lose & today he finally won. What a day to be a Pokémon fan :) pic.twitter.com/Gzbf9j08N9 — Aero (@ActualAero) September 15, 2019

Everyone’s celebrating.

Me waking up and seeing Ash Ketchum finally won the Pokemon League… pic.twitter.com/MMEEWVLwVY — KurotheWolf (@KuroTomoWolf) September 15, 2019

More than 20 years of traveling far and wide.

More than 20 years of Pokémon training+battling.

In more than 20 years and 1000+ eps, his courage pulled through, his destiny was fulfilled, and finally became the very best. Congratulations, Pokémon League Champion Ash Ketchum. pic.twitter.com/n0WmRXhDep — TSF EV (@Alpha_Eevee) September 15, 2019

Ash Ketchum when he won the Pokémon league pic.twitter.com/jUK8C27yKt — Gap (@gustadolfopena) September 15, 2019

22 años pasaron desde esta escena. Hoy podemos decir al fin ASH KETCHUM CAMPEÓN DE ALOLA! pic.twitter.com/Vrdyi69QeW — Lenny 💚 #NoALaUniCABA ✊ (@leandrolinaresm) September 15, 2019

One of his most heartbreaking losses was in 2016, but all of that is forgotten now.

saw Ash Ketchum trending and was worried he got cancelled — Rav (@iamRav) September 15, 2019

If Ash Ketchum winning an official Pokemon League after 22 years isn't the most inspiring thing ever I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/YPFOpvu6CF — PK Ben (@Ben_Faulstick) September 15, 2019

Me crying in the McDonald’s drive thru over ash Ketchum winning his first league pic.twitter.com/MGt49EyPA0 — minecraft bee fan account (@bunnybeans) September 15, 2019

Ash Ketchum finally winning the pokemon league after 22 years… as someone who's been here since gen 1 I'm proud pic.twitter.com/d6wWuUEb2E — ĸee ★ (@KiiTae) September 15, 2019

It took 22 years, but Ash Ketchum is finally a Pokemon League Champion 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/lEbYNvubAE — Rohith Kannan (@RohithKannan71) September 15, 2019

The Win Comes Shortly After a New Pokemon Anime Was Announced

And all those Quora questions about why Ash never wins are outdated.

Back when he never won, people guessed it was because he was a “mediocre Pokemon trainer.” But Mike Justin suggested: “The creators want the Pokémon anime continue for as long as possible. The main storyline of the anime focuses on Ash Ketchum’s journey to become a Pokémon Master, “the very best like no one ever was”. If Ash did achieve that dream or even made significant progress towards it, it’s a signal that the show will come to an end. Masamitsu Hidaka, a former director of the anime, even stated himself that if Ash becomes a Pokémon Master, the show ends.”

It’s interesting that this happens right after a new Pokemon anime was announced.

The new series will cover “the world of all Pokemon” and “all regions.” But Ash may not be the hero of this series, given that he’s finally won. Of course, all that’s conjecture, but more information is supposed to be announced about the new series on September 29.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia