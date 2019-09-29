Avery & Omar Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Avery and Omar, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, finally tied the knot during a recent episode of the show. The couple had a traditional Muslim ceremony at a courthouse in Lebanon before heading off to dinner with Avery’s mother.

Although the wedding ceremony didn’t involve the actual bride (or even a shared kiss), Avery seemed to be happy to marry the “love of her life.” However, the couple may already be facing some trouble in paradise, according to promos for tonight’s episode.

“Avery, she sometimes is headstrong,” Omar tells the cameras as Avery sits right next to him. “I have to tell her that’s right and wrong. If we have an argument, she should be quiet.”

With the tension between the two apparent in the promo, fans might be wondering if Avery and Omar are still together today, or if they split up after the cameras stopped rolling. Here’s what we know about Avery and Omar’s current relationship status, and how the two first got together:

The Two First Met Through a Muslim Dating Site & Immediately Hit it Off

Although Avery didn’t convert to Islam for Omar, she did meet her new husband through a Muslim dating site after she converted. Avery was 19 at the time, and Omar was 24. Avery and Omar are the first Muslim couple to appear on the TLC series.

Omar was living in Syria when they first connected through the dating site; the reality star was studying to be a dentist at the University of Damascus, according to Starcasm. Although Avery expected to meet a Muslim man who lived in America, she “couldn’t help but fall in love with Omar,” Newsweek reports.

“When Omar sent me a request I saw his profile was so nice, and he was so handsome. I knew he was Syrian but it wasn’t until after about a week of nonstop talking that I realized he still lived in Syria,” she said. “Oddly enough it didn’t change my feelings at all for him.” The reality star said she was shocked when she learned that he lived in Syria, but that she was “already hooked.”

Avery is Planning to Move to Syria to be With Omar

Avery revealed to her mother during last week’s episode that she was planning to move to Syria to be with Omar if they weren’t going to be able to get his American visa. Her mother took the news pretty hard, and the episode ended with Terry leaving the restaurant while sobbing.

It’s unclear at this time if Avery and Omar are back in Syria or if they were able to snag his U.S. visa, but Avery has made it clear in the past that she plans to be with her husband no matter what, even if it means moving to his war-torn country. She has posted a few pictures on her Instagram page promoting Latakia, Omar’s hometown, while trying to convince fans and viewers that not all of Syria is dangerous.

The 90 Day Fiancé celeb recently shared a photo of a scenic view of the port city on Instagram, writing “Not all of Syria is just war zones. Latakia is so beautiful and it’s actually safe.” She also wrote in another post that it would be her “pleasure to live in a beautiful city like this with beautiful people.”

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today & Often Posts Sweet Pictures on Instagram

The reality couple appears to still be together today, and often posts pictures on their joint Instagram page while updating fans on their lives. Recent pictures from their wedding day show the two staring lovingly at each other, while other pictures show the two exploring Lebanon together. Other photos have sweet, gushy captions expressing their undying love for one another.

“I admire the ones who would Climb any mountain and swim any ocean to see the one they love,” one caption reads, while another says “Either I’m naive or I’m right, guess we will just have to wait and see,” followed by a shrugging emoji.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Avery and Omar on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

