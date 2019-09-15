Are Avery & Omar Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

Avery and Omar, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appear to still be together today and going strong, judging by their joint Instagram account. The page is filled with pictures of the two together, often with cute, gushy captions like “I admire the ones who would climb any mountain and swim any ocean to see the one they love.”

For those who need a recap, Avery, 19, converted to Islam when she was 18-years-old and joined a Muslim dating site where she met Omar, 24. The teen is now planning to relocate to Latakia in Syria to be with Omar, despite warnings from her friends and family about moving to the war-torn country.

Here’s what we know about Avery and Omar’s relationship today:

Avery Met Omar on a Muslim Dating Sight After She Converted to Islam

Avery converted to Islam after realizing the Christian faith wasn’t for her. Although she believed in God, she told Newsweek that she wasn’t “always 100 percent confident in all of the Christian views,” so when a friend introduced her to the Muslim faith, she said she finally felt like she found what she was looking for.

After converting to Islam, she joined a Muslim dating site, where she met Omar. “When Omar sent me a request I saw his profile was so nice, and he was so handsome. I knew he was Syrian but it wasn’t until after about a week of nonstop talking that I realized he still lived in Syria,” she said on the show. “Oddly enough it didn’t change my feelings at all for him.” The reality star said she was shocked when she learned that he lived in Syria, but that she was “already hooked.”

Avery has been making plans to move to Syria since she and Omar started dating, despite warnings from friends, family, and the U.S. government about how dangerous her fiance’s country is at the moment. According to Soap Dirt, the reality star is eager to take the leap of faith and relocate to Omar’s hometown of Latakia as soon as they tie the knot.

The Couple Often Posts Sweet Pictures on Instagram & Updates Fans on Their Life Together

Avery and Omar have a joint Instagram account, where they periodically update fans on their lives, living arrangements and travels. The page is filled with pictures of the two having dinner, out on the town, or just clips of their love story from 90 Day Fiancé. The pictures are often accompanied with hashtags like #muslimcouple and #omarandavery.

According to Soap Dirt, TLC scooped up Avery and Omar for season 3 of the show in record time, taking all of one day to confirm with the couple that they were accepted. The vetting process usually takes months, so the network clearly believed the two would be a big hit on the show.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Avery and Omar on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. You can read more about their story below.

