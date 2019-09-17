Who Breaks Up on BIP This Week? 9/17/2019

Bachelor In Paradise has arrived at its season finale, and some couples won’t be staying together. While some are contemplating engagement and planning their futures, others are finding out the BIP life isn’t for them, and are walking off the series separately. But which ones are which? Which couples break up during the BIP finale?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who breaks up during the season 6 finale of Bachelor In Paradise.

Reality Steve reports that several couples decide to break up during the finale. Matt Donald and Bri Barnes decide to split instead of taking the overnight date option, as do Chase McNary and Angela Amezcua. In the case of the latter, Angela was the one who ended things, and they don’t appear to have reconciled after the season finished shooting.

John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams also break up instead of taking the overnight date. Reality Steve claims that it was Tayshia who decided to end things, as she said she couldn’t see being with JPJ in the long term. Her actions were made all the more heartbreaking by the fact that she ran down to the beach to give him a final goodbye hug.

Several Couples Break Up Instead of Going on Overnight Dates

“Honestly, I felt like I’d made a really big mistake letting someone go that genuinely cared about me,” Tayshia told Entertainment Tonight. “But also I knew that my heart wasn’t there, so I didn’t wanna lead him on or anything…” Fortunately for the couple, they seem to have gotten their happy ending. Reality Steve reveals that JPJ and Tayshia decided to get back together, and will confirm that they are dating during the reunion.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor are one of four couples who decide to go on overnight dates, but they are similarly unable to make their relationship last. Clay previously admitted that his feelings for Nicole weren’t as far along as hers were for him, and it proved to be a hurdle that they couldn’t overcome. Nicole decides to end things with Clay during the finale, because he won’t tell her he’s in love with her.

Nicole & Clay Call It Quits Despite Agreeing to an Overnight Date

“Dropping the ‘L’ word is a big deal for me too. If I were to introduce you to my parents or my family and maybe move to Chicago, I would want to know for sure you’re 100 percent in,” she told Clay during the overnight date. “I’m willing to take that risk to put your heart on the line for me… I’m still falling for you… Do you think you’re falling — a little bit?”

Clay’s response was not what Nicole was hoping to hear: “I do think I’m starting to fall in love with you. I am. I just can’t say right now that I’m in love.” Nicole and Clay have not gotten back together, and the former is said to be dating someone else.